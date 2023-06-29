TN Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti Sues More Than 20 PFAS Manufacturers 

Nashville- Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti today announced a lawsuit against more than 20 per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) manufacturers, including 3M, DuPont, and Chemours. Aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) containing PFAS has been used for firefighting training and emergency response at military and industrial facilities, airports, and other locations throughout Tennessee.

AG Skrmetti alleges the PFAS manufacturers knew but concealed that their AFFF products would release dangerous PFAS into the environment and harm Tennesseans and Tennessee’s natural resources. Additionally, the suit asserts that certain companies fraudulently transferred assets to protect themselves from PFAS liability. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has concluded that exposure to PFAS may lead to negative health effects, including but not limited to decreased fertility, pregnancy complications, adverse developmental effects in children, and increased risk of cancer.

“PFAS are ‘forever chemicals’ that are accumulating in our bodies and our kids’ bodies,” General Skrmetti said. “Manufacturers continued to produce and profit from these chemicals long after they were aware of the dangers. We will hold them accountable. We will fight to obtain serious compensation from every one of these defendants to ensure we can clean up our environment and stop the harms associated with PFAS.”

“Tennessee has an abundance of natural resources that support community health and prosperity,” David Salyers, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “This litigation helps to ensure that Tennessee residents have a cleaner and safer environment.”

The State is requesting injunctive and monetary relief to stop manufacturers from perpetuating the hazard they have created and hold them financially liable for remediation and the value of fraudulently transferred assets.

#23-22: TN Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti Sues More Than 20 PFAS Manufacturers