Nicholas Mazis accepted into the Forbes Business Council
Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and LeadersSPRINGFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, 6/28/23 — Nicholas Mazis, a Business and Technology Executive, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
Nicholas Mazis was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience of over 25 years. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Nicholas Mazis into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Nicholas has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Nicholas will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Nicholas Mazis will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils' member concierge team.
"I am extremely excited and honored to join Forbes Business Council. There is tremendous value in collaborating within the community. I look forward to sharing my experiences and benefitting from the breadth and depth of knowledge of the council's members. I see my membership as an additional factor that will cement my leadership role in my community and the consulting industry. I am very thankful to be a member of Forbes Business Council."
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
Nicholas Mazis
Aeteon Corporation
+ 19734624353
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn