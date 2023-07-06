Lake Erie Warehousing Joins KAIN Group, Becoming KAIN Logistics
KAIN Logistics Continues Lake Erie Warehousing's Legacy of Delivering Leading 3PL and Warehousing Solutions
Witnessing the remarkable growth of our company fills me with immense pride. Our collective efforts, strategic planning, and relentless dedication have propelled us to new heights.”SIMCOE, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lake Erie Warehousing, an industry leader in third-party logistics (3PL) and warehousing solutions, proudly announces changing their business name to KAIN Logistics. KAIN Logistics is part of The KAIN Group, a rapidly expanding network of synergistic companies serving business clients across North America.
— Vanessa Perosa, Operations Manager
To reflect the new direction and its integral role within KAIN Group, Lake Erie Warehousing now operates under the name KAIN Logistics.
KAIN Logistics (formerly Lake Erie Warehousing) has provided exceptional support to businesses for over 20 years. Their distinguished services include comprehensive warehousing and storage in an expansive 187,000 sq. ft. facility, as well as fulfillment, and distribution services. KAIN Logistics’ clientele includes household names such as Amazon, Walmart, Canadian Tire, Costco, TSC, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Rona, and Wayfair.
KAIN Group brings a wealth of expertise from its subsidiary companies, which include KAIN Contracting, KAIN Labs, KAIN Capital, and KAIN Property Management. These firms offer significant value across diverse sectors.
The integration with KAIN Group signifies the growth and expansion of KAIN Logistics and enhances its service offering. Leveraging KAIN Group enables KAIN Logistics to deliver unprecedented value to its clients, complementing its proven track record in supply chain management.
This partnership symbolizes a new chapter for KAIN Logistics and KAIN Group, promising mutual growth and shared success for the businesses and the community. Lake Erie Warehousing’s legacy of understanding and meeting its clients’ unique 3PL and warehousing needs continues to serve as the guiding principle for KAIN Logistics.
About KAIN Logistics:
In October 2020, the KAIN Group purchased Lake Erie Warehousing increasing revenue, expanding partnerships, and growing our facility. Formerly known as Lake Erie warehousing, KAIN Logistics is a leading third-party logistics and warehousing provider. With over 20 years of industry experience and a expanding warehousing facility, KAIN Logistics provides cost-effective, comprehensive solutions to businesses in the U.S. and Canada. KAIN Logistics is a part of KAIN Group, a group of synergistic companies delivering value across multiple sectors.
