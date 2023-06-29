Woolpert Hires Accomplished Leader and Business Strategist Jack Patton to Advance Federal Geospatial, Surveying Opportunities

Patton will assist the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal civilian agencies with management, analysis, and storage, processes, and procedures of large volumes of geospatial data and information.

DAYTON, Ohio (June 29, 2023) — Woolpert has hired Jack Patton, a program director with over 35 years of federal experience, as a geospatial business strategist and consultant. Patton will help identify and develop geospatial and surveying business opportunities that will actively advance the work of U.S. Department of Defense and other federal civilian agency clients.

Before joining Woolpert, Patton worked for more than three decades at Trimble, an industrial technology and geospatial company and Woolpert partner. At Trimble, Patton served as director of U.S. military systems and products, leading the development of long-term plans, partnerships, and strategies for U.S. military and security clients. He has worked with Woolpert staff for many years, providing support to projects like the U.S. Air Force’s Combat Support Geospatial Information and Services Program, also known as GeoBase.

"I have been working with Woolpert and GeoBase for more than 25 years, assisting (Woolpert Market Director) Vince Sclafani as he expands that business," Patton said. “Woolpert has been in the geospatial industry for over 100 years, and they are experts at helping clients mine the value of geospatial data and its expanding applications. The longevity of Woolpert’s service and commitment to clients is impressive, and I am grateful to be able to continue to support the U.S. federal government and its agencies through Woolpert.”

Patton has been an active member of the Society of American Military Engineers, the U.S. Army Engineer Association, and the Association of the U.S. Army for many years. He earned his Master of Business Administration from Xavier University in Cincinnati and will work out of Woolpert’s Dayton headquarters.

“Woolpert has enjoyed a decades-long relationship with Jack Patton through our partnership with Trimble,” Woolpert Senior Vice President Shane Imwalle said. “He brings long-term, invaluable relationships and industry knowledge to the table and is already helping us better serve our federal client base. We all love working with Jack, and we’re very happy to have him on our team.”

