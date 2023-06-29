SC7 kicks-off fourth annual expedition at famed Chattooga River
SC7 2023 planners, guides, and partners will launch expedition this Saturday, July 1WALHALLA, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 4th-annual SOUTH CAROLINA SEVEN (SC7) expedition across the Palmetto State will launch from one of the state’s seven natural wonders – the Chattooga River – with participants rafting a portion of the famed whitewater rapids followed by a U.S. Forest Service-led hike through nearby area-wilderness, Saturday, July 1. The first-of-the-season rafting excursion and hike will precede a succession of SC7-led backcountry hikes beginning with the Oconee Passage hike, July 2. This will be followed by the Eastatoe Passage hike, July 3, and the Table Rock Trail hike, July 4, Independence Day.
“This rafting adventure followed by four days of hiking culminating in our expedition’s July 5th trek-up to the roof off the Palmetto State – Sassafras Mountain – will begin SC7 2023 in earnest,” says SC7’s Dr. Tom Mullikin, noted global expedition leader, attorney, university professor, retired military officer, and chair of the S.C. Floodwater Commission. “In the meantime, we urge all South Carolinians and lovers of our great state to join us as we spend an entire month exploring South Carolina from the mountains to the sea exploring the seven amazing wonders our state has to offer.”
Michelle McCollum SC7’s chief logistics officer and president of the S.C. National Heritage Corridor (U.S. National Park Service), says, the kick-off is a great holiday weekend series of events for all ages.
“What better way to spend the few days leading up the 4th of July and beyond with family and friends than to join us on our historically significant fourth annual excursion,” says McCollum. “We are easily anticipating and looking forward to a huge turnout this year.”
Day 1 begins on the morning of July (8:30 a.m. sharp) at WILDWATER CHATTOOGA, 1251 Academy Road, Long Creek, S.C. 29685. [Please visit SC7’s Digital Field Guide for more information – https://issuu.com/scnationalheritagecorridor/docs/dfg.2023]
Physically led by Mullikin and his team of handpicked adventurers (scientists, military and business leaders, even state legislators), the SC7 Expedition involves a growing number of volunteers and outdoor enthusiasts, young and not-so-young – hiking, climbing, kayaking, rafting, and SCUBA diving – across South Carolina as they explore the Palmetto State’s seven named wonders and various on-trail and off-trail excursions in between.
The seven designated wonders of South Carolina include Sassafras Mountain; the Jocassee Gorges; the Chattooga River; the Congaree National Forest; the Edisto River; the Ashepoo, Combahee, and Edisto Basin (universally referred to as the ACE Basin); and Bull Island-Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge: “Each one a unique geographical treasure,” Mullikin adds.
– For more information about SC7, visit southcarolina7.com/ or contact Michelle McCollum at michelle@scnhc.com or Thomas Smith at wtsjr@yahoo.com.
