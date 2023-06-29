Special promo delivers more than $1,000 in summer travel savings at The Buccaneer Resort in St. Croix
ST. CROIX, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Guests of The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort, St. Croix’s landmark property, can save more than $1,000 per room when they visit this summer.
Travelers receive one free night’s stay at the iconic property with every five-night stay for travel through September 30, 2023. The offer can be combined with the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism’s airfare credit of $250 per person (over 16 years of age), with a limit of two airfare credits per room.
“The combination of these two offers provides a wonderful opportunity to experience St. Croix’s vibrant atmosphere, breathtaking scenery, rich culture and history, and the world-class amenities and service offered by our team here at The Buccaneer,” said Elizabeth Armstrong, proprietor of the family-owned and -operated resort, which is celebrating 75 years in the hospitality industry.
To take advantage of the deal, guests must secure their bookings directly with The Buccaneer via phone at 800-255-3881, online, or via email using the promotion code VIBE2023 before September 1, 2023.
Situated on a picturesque hillside overlooking the Caribbean Sea, The Buccaneer Resort offers a rich history and a legacy of excellence. With accolades from the travel industry and a dedicated following of loyal guests-turned-ambassadors, The Buccaneer has become synonymous with world-class service, elegant accommodations, and a commitment to offering an authentic, historic and upscale experience.
To make a reservation or to learn more about visiting The Buccaneer and the summer promotion, visit the resort’s official website at https://www.thebuccaneer.com or contact their reservations team via email at reservations@thebuccaneer.com.
About The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort
Celebrating more than 75 years of Caribbean hospitality, The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort, located on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, blends timeless charm and elegance with modern luxury. Over the years, The Buccaneer has received high honors from the travel industry and earned a multitude of “World’s Best” accolades. Guests receive an enduring promise to meet and exceed the highest standards of taste, elegance and discerning preferences. The resort’s mission is for every guest to return and become part of The Buccaneer family. Team members provide world-class service and work towards ensuring that every visitor becomes an ambassador for St. Croix. All rooms are designed and furnished to be an intimate retreat surrounded by the beachfront beauty of St. Croix. Each room features a patio or balcony to experience spectacular views and cooling breezes. For more information visit www.thebuccaneer.com.
Darcel Choy
Marketplace Excellence
+1 201-861-2056
email us here