Good Look Ink to Bring Industry Leading Scalp Micro Pigmentation Clinic to Indianapolis, IN

Scalp Micropigmentation - Good Look Ink

We Grow Hair, Indianapolis, IN and Good Look Ink partner up to provide all encompassing premier hair loss solutions to men and women who struggle with hair loss

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Good Look Ink today announced that clients can now experience its popular Scalp Micropigmentation (SMP) procedure in a new clinic in Indianapolis, IN. The state-of-art facility of We Grow Hair Indy provides an even more convenient hub for the nearly 7 million people who live in the greater Indianapolis metro area, as well as clients who have long traveled to GLI from around the world. We Grow Hair Indy has been specializing in hair restoration for over 25 years and are passionate about helping their clients look and feel their best.As the largest hair restoration clinic in the Midwest, We Grow Hair Indy offers real answers for your unique hair loss situation. This is not a “cookie-cutter” solution – each hair loss solution is custom based on area of concern, amount of hair loss and hair type. Best of all, the results are guaranteed. The move follows GLI’s national expansion of service providers in nearly every state; the launch of the exclusive SMP Institute in 2019 and creation of Illusion – the premier pigment used by top SMP artists throughout the country.Increasingly popular with celebrities, athletes and regular folks, Scalp Micropigmentation is the non-surgical process of using tiny ink impressions placed on the scalp to produce 3D hair follicle replacement. The look creates the impression of a full head of hair that’s been purposely closely cut. Unlike other hair loss solutions, SMP requires no surgery, drugs or long-term maintenance.Featured on Good Morning America, GLI is an original SMP pioneer and has performed thousands of SMP procedures for men across the globe. The Good Look Ink procedure is typically much faster than other processes that can take 3-5 sessions therefore saving the client time and money. GLI patients can start enjoying an improved appearance in one day.”In online reviews, men embrace GLI’s SMP solution for its modern look, minimal invasiveness, high value and low maintenance. SMP is also increasingly popular with women, as it provides the look of added density without the expense of wigs, or the side effects of powders and sprays.“The GLI look is hot, and we’re continuing to explore additional markets to make it as convenient as it is popular, lasting and affordable,” said Good Look Ink CEO Roxanne Chihos. “Our mission is to help people restore lasting confidence by restoring a vibrant hairline, and we’ll do whatever it takes—and go wherever we need to—to make that happen.”Contact & AboutWith locations throughout the United States, Good Look Ink (GLI) is the world’s most trusted provider of Scalp Micropigmentation—a low-invasive procedure that addresses hair loss by delivering unparalleled benefits over drugs, concealers, transplants and hair systems. GLI is the only company that completes full density SMP procedures in just one day, and is the only SMP provider that uses Certified Impression Techs to create and execute each customer’s individual look.Contact: Roxanne ChihosMobile: 612.378.1778Email: roxanne@goodlookink.comGMA Segment: www.youtube.com/watch?v=TmzBeI8SZ-k News: www.goodlookink.com/news-press

