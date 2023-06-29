Five gold and silver ingots from the U.S. Gold Rush and Silver Rush days combine for $159,807 at Holabird 4-day auction

1880 Mathey, Kustel & Riotte silver ingot with documented information, provenance and history, the only known example, with logo punch and weighing 4.97 troy ounces ($42,175).

1883 Peck Mine silver ingot from Prescott, in the Arizona Territory, George Ralph assayer. The mine was discovered by Ed Peck in 1875, 4.52 troy ounces of silver fine 990 ($38,560).

Remarkable archive from a legal Nevada prostitute, Kathy Eastland (aka “Destyny”), who collected memorabilia and photographs from her 15 years working the “ranches” ($5,750).

One of only a few known copies of De Groot's original third edition map of the Washoe mines (Nev.), one of the rich Comstock mines discovered in 1859, published in 1860 ($15,000).