Former mayor of small Missouri town ‘lined her own pockets with city funds’

JEFFERSON CITY — A new report is raising questions about what a small town Missouri mayor did with more than $66,000 in taxpayer funds.

In a report released Wednesday, state Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick said the former acting mayor of Holland, located in Missouri’s Bootheel region, failed to deposit money to pay city utility bills in city accounts. A review of Acting Mayor Jessica Roach’s personal bank accounts noted large cash deposits totaling the same amount that wasn’t placed in city coffers, the audit said.

Fitzpatrick’s report recommends the involvement of law enforcement for possible criminal prosecution.

“The audit uncovered an egregious breach of public trust as it appears the former acting mayor lined her own pockets with city funds,” Fitzpatrick said.

Roach’s attorney, Terry McVey, said he expects criminal charges to be filed against his client. He declined further comment.

The audit of the Pemiscot County town of about 190 residents near the Arkansas border began under former state Auditor Nicole Galloway following a request by the city council. It covers a period beginning in 2018 and ending in April 2021 when Roach served as mayor.

During her tenure, Roach did not appoint aldermen to fill vacant posts or schedule a special election to be called in accordance with city code, which allowed her and the part-time city clerks to manage the city without oversight, the audit noted.

In addition to the $66,000, the audit found Roach did not pay for her utility services totaling $2,036 or her city property taxes totaling $213. She also improperly paid herself $300.

Roach also hired and paid her daughter $800 to serve as the city clerk for three months in violation of the state constitution’s prohibition on nepotism.

Fitzpatrick said Roach told auditors that the cash deposits into her personal accounts were a result of the sale of vaping devices, T-shirts and fireworks.

But, according to the report, if every vaping device that she ordered was sold and the cash proceeds deposited into the acting mayor’s personal bank account, the vaping devices would have been sold at a 265% markup.

Auditors also found that Roach used $9,215 in money orders to pay down her credit card balance, suggesting that missing city cash receipts may have been used to purchase the money orders.

“Her claim that the huge influx of cash into her personal account was the result of personal businesses she started does not hold up under scrutiny, and her decision to hire her own daughter as city clerk is a blatant violation of the Missouri Constitution,” Fitzpatrick said. “The people of Holland deserve justice and my office will continue to work with the current city administration and law enforcement to ensure the former acting mayor is held accountable.”

Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick, a Republican, calls school audits a “top priority” during his first speech after being sworn in as auditor on Monday January 9, 2023 in the Missouri Capitol. Video by Jack Suntrup. Post-Dispatch Jack Suntrup