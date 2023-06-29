Maltese Falcon and Shelight: a winning combination
Launced the most exclusive and iconic vessel of the seven seas: the legendary three-masted Maltese Falcon
Lusben shipyards had the privilege of hosting the inaugural launch of the most exclusive and iconic vessel of the seven seas: the legendary three-masted Maltese Falcon
The 88-metre long (289 feet) vessel is one of the largest and most complex sailing yachts in the world, and will sail from the Mediterranean to the Caribbean for exclusive charters with top class service thanks to its luxury seafront hotel fittings
Shelight, has been chosen by the owners to create a limited and exclusive collection with which to pay homage to guests who will choose to spend unforgettable moments aboard the Maltese Falcon
An acknowledgement of the highest value to the Made in Italy work and creativity of Shelight, owner of the Clip-on-System patent that makes its creations unique and unrepeatable at an international level.
Maltese Falcon: futuristic design and state-of-the-art technology make the sailing yacht Maltese Falcon one of the most extraordinary superyachts ever built. featuring the Dynarig system for automatic orientation of not only the sails but also the three masts. the Maltese Falcon can reach a maximum speed of 24 knots.
Shelight: founded in 2008, Ornella Spezzati's company represents a spearhead of Made in Italy. Shelight's special feature is the clip-on system. A simple 'click' allows customers to change accessories on each of the brand's footwear collections (from flip-flops to espadrilles to soft leather or velvet ballerinas), and thus play with infinite combinations of jewelled accessories. From exclusive compositions with Swarovski crystals, to semi-precious stones, to metal to suit the moment and the mood of the customer.
SPANISH VERSION
Maltese Falcon y Shelight: una combinación ganadora
Livorno (Italia), Junio de 2023
Los astilleros Lusben tuvieron el privilegio de acoger la botadura inaugural, tras una larga remodelación, del buque más exclusivo e icónico de los siete mares: el legendario Maltese Falcon de tres mástiles. La embarcación de 88 metros de eslora, es uno de los veleros más grandes y complejos del mundo, y comenzará a navegar alrededor del mundo para charters exclusivos con un servicio de primera clase gracias a su lujoso equipamiento hotelero frente al mar.
Shelight ha sido elegido por los propietarios para crear una colección limitada y exclusiva con la que homenajear a los huéspedes que decidan pasar momentos inolvidables a bordo del Maltese Falcon.
Se trata de un reconocimiento del máximo valor al trabajo y la creatividad made in italy de Shelight, propietaria de la patente del sistema clip-on, que hace que sus creaciones sean únicas e irrepetibles a nivel internacional.
Maltese Falcon: un super yate a vela de 88 metros de eslora y bandera maltesa, que incorpora el sistema Dynarig para la orientación automática no solo de las velas, sino también de los tres mástiles que llevan a la embarcaciòn y a sus afortunados huéspedes hasta una velocidad máxima de 24 nudos
Shelight: nacida en 2008, la empresa de Ornella Spezzati representa una excelencia del Made in Italy.
La peculiaridad de Shelight es el clip-on-system. Un simple “click”, te permite cambiar de complementos en múltiples colecciones de calzado de la marca (desde chanclas a alpargatas, pasando por bailarinas en piel suave o terciopelo), y así jugar con infinitas combinaciones de complementos joya. Desde composiciones exclusivas con cristales Swarovski, hasta piedras semipreciosas, pasando por metal para adaptarse al momento y al mood del cliente.
