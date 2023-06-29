Submit Release
Injured Hiker Carried off Piper Mountain

Conservation Officer Chris Brison
603-271-3361
June 29, 2023

Gilford, NH – On Wednesday, June 28, at approximately 1:15 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of an injured hiker on the Old Piper Trail on Piper Mountain. Gilford Fire and Rescue, Lakes Region Search and Rescue Team, and Conservation Officers responded to the scene and hiked nearly 1/2 mile to the victim who was identified as Kara Stamatelos of Belmont, NH.

Stamatelos suffered a lower-leg injury after slipping on the wet rocks as she traversed the trail. Rescue crews carried Stamatelos off the mountain, arriving at a trail junction on the Carriage Road at 2:45 p.m. where an ambulance was waiting.

Stamatelos was taken to a local hospital by a Gilford Fire and Rescue to have her injury evaluated.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind hikers to always be prepared and plan for the unexpected. Before your next hike, visit hikesafe.com. To purchase a HikeSafe card visit wildlife.state.nh.us/safe/.

