Boil Water Notice Issued for Sophie's Brew House Inc.

RHODE ISLAND, June 29 - Sophie's Brew House, Inc. in Exeter is required to issue a boil water notice to its customers because E. coli bacteria was found in the water system. For more information, customers should refer to the notice provided to them by their water supply officials.

Additional information can be found on the RIDOH Center for Drinking Water Quality website at http://www.health.ri.gov/water/for/consumersduringemergency/

Sophie's Brew House, Inc. collected a sample in the water system on June 26, 2023 that had total coliform present, which required repeat samples to be collected within 24 hours. Repeat samples were collected on June 27, 2023. Two out of three repeat samples were total coliform present and one of those samples was also E. coli present. A boil water order will remain in effect until the water system investigates the source of the bacteria, completes corrective actions including disinfection of the water system, collects three consecutive days of absent bacteria samples, and RIDOH notifies the water system officials that the boil water notice can be rescinded.

Customers with questions should contact Pamela Machon at 401-932-3435.