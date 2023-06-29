April Lee, Founder of Springboard Education, LLC, introduces Young Readers to new book, "My Life as a Cryptocurrency"

April Lee, Founder of Springboard Education, LLC

"My Life as a Cryptocurrency," encourages children to explore community, technology, and embracing change to develop critical thinking skills and apply wisdom.

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- April Lee, the Founder of Springboard Education, LLC in 2022, introduces Young Readers to the World of Cryptocurrency with her new book, "My Life as a Cryptocurrency"

A resident of Naples, FL, April Lee, a talented and visionary author, is thrilled to announce the publication of Springboard Education's 1st children's book, "My Life as a Cryptocurrency." Through this book, April skillfully introduces young readers to the fascinating history of currency, fostering their understanding and curiosity while empowering them with valuable knowledge.

One of the unique strengths of April Lee's book is its ability to introduce complex subject matter in layers of information. By gradually introducing young readers to the world of cryptocurrency, April ensures that they feel comfortable and equipped to explore this fascinating realm with an open and curious mind. The book instills beneficial concepts such as digital currency, blockchain, and decentralized finance in an understandable and age-appropriate manner.

In addition to the engaging storyline, "My Life as a Cryptocurrency" offers valuable educational resources. The "What We've Learned" section at the back of the book includes a moral to the story and a vocabulary list with definitions of key terms found throughout the book. This thoughtful addition enhances the learning experience, encouraging children to reflect on the story's themes and expand their language skills.

Building upon the success of "My Life as a Cryptocurrency," April Lee, working in conjunction with Springboard Education, has exciting plans for future projects. Six additional books in the "My Life As" series will explore the same concept of discovering life lessons, vocabulary lists and applying wisdom in positive and exciting ways. Readers can look forward to embarking on further adventures that stimulate imagination, critical thinking, and personal growth.

Moreover, Springboard Education is developing an interdisciplinary STEAM-based curriculum for primary-age students. This innovative curriculum integrates Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math, fostering excellence in critical thinking and innovation. Through this initiative, Springboard Education aims to instill a thirst for knowledge and prepare young learners for future challenges.

As April Lee continues to inspire young minds and engage readers with her remarkable storytelling, she is committed to making a positive impact on children's education and personal development. Through Springboard Education's books and educational initiatives, she aims to cultivate a generation of young individuals equipped with the tools to excel in an ever-evolving world.

"My Life as a Cryptocurrency" is presented in the Library of Congress or available for purchase at major retailers and online platforms. For more information about Springboard Education, April Lee, and where to purchase her book, please visit Springboard Education (https://www.springboarded.com) or go directly to Amazon.com.

For information about speaking engagements, class visits, or group readings, contact via e-mail at info@springboarded.com

###

Media Kit Link: "Media Kit: My Life as a Cryptocurrency"

(https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/19mF5TYQyRUH3KrTWp_WdRs1ctBBZPjIL?usp=sharing)