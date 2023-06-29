Bonds.com Hires Gibbs and Steffen to Support Growth
David Gibbs, bonds.com
Bonds.com welcomes David Gibbs and Ryan Steffen as key additions to client teamNEW YORK, NY, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonds.com, a leading global financial services company specializing in bond trading, data, and connectivity, is thrilled to announce the appointments of David Gibbs and Ryan Steffen as the newest members of its client team.
Gibbs, with an impressive track record in the credit markets, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to support the continued growth and success of bonds.com. Gibbs will assume the role of Facilitator, where he will play a pivotal role in fostering client relationships and spearheading the development of innovative market solutions. His extensive knowledge of the bond market and client needs will further strengthen bonds.com's position as a trusted and innovative industry leader.
"We are delighted to welcome Dave and Ryan to the bonds.com family," said David Parker, CEO of bonds.com. "Their diverse understanding of the financial markets, combined with proven ability to execute in various market conditions and market structure dynamics, will be instrumental in driving our company's growth and enhancing our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients."
Gibbs joins bonds.com with an impressive background, boasting over 20 years of experience in the credit markets including leading the credit trading team at BlueMountain Capital and managing the residual credit risk of Citadel Securities’ fixed income ETF business. Steffen held roles at GFI, Trumid, and Barclays prior to bonds.com.
In their new roles, Gibbs and Steffen will leverage their comprehensive expertise and relationships to execute strategies that align with bonds.com's vision of providing clients with robust, cost effective bond trading and data solutions. Their collaborative approaches and passion for fostering strong client relationships make them an invaluable asset to the company.
"I am thrilled to be joining the bonds.com team," said Gibbs. "Bonds.com has established itself as a trusted name in the industry, and with their new start under Tradition I look forward to working alongside the talented professionals here to continue delivering exceptional value to our clients and driving innovation within the bond market."
With Gibbs and Steffen onboard, bonds.com is poised for an exciting chapter of growth, innovation, and continued success. The company remains committed to providing cutting-edge solutions and superior client service to bond market investors worldwide.
About Bonds.com:
Bonds.com offers an institutional client network and trading platform (ATS) for IG, HY, and EM corporate bonds. The BondsPro all-to-all order book is a major component of the US corporate bond market infrastructure and delivers robust liquidity, data, and connectivity to institutions globally, 22 hours per day. It supports trading and pre-trade data dissemination via a dedicated web-based platform, direct API connections, and most major O/EMS providers. The bonds.com network includes over 500 dealers and buy side clients who can rely on BondsPro for global corporate bond trading and data. During each 22-hour day of operation, the platform sees activity on over 20,000 securities with over 100 million total price updates. The sum of these parts is executable liquidity and market data that is of the highest quality, making BondsPro a must-have tool for any institution active in the corporate bond space. Formerly owned by MTS/LSEG and then Euronext, in late 2022 the firm became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tradition (Compagnie Financière Tradition), the global interdealer broker.
Bonds.com| Member: FINRA/SIPC
