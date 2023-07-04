PandaMR and BetConstruct Announce Collaboration to Create an Immersive 360° Metaverse Experience
Collaboration between PandaMR & BetConstruct brings forth an exciting chapter. The industry leaders create a 360° metaverse experience.YEREVAN, YEREVAN, ARMENIA, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PandaMR, a leading metaverse development company, and BetConstruct, a renowned provider of gaming and betting solutions, are excited to announce their collaboration to create a platform for providing gaming and betting software development services. This partnership aims to create a fully immersive metaverse for BetConstruct, allowing users to explore their website in a virtual, interactive 3D space.
Businesses now have unparalleled opportunities to interact creatively with their consumers thanks to the development of metaverse technologies. Together, PandaMR and BetConstruct will bring the platform to a new era in the gaming and betting development industry after realizing the enormous potential of this technology.
By leveraging PandaMR's cutting-edge virtual reality and 3D rendering capabilities, BetConstruct transformed its website into a captivating 360° website. Users are able to navigate through this virtual space, interacting with various elements and services offered by BetConstruct. This immersive experience enables users to engage with the brand in a whole new way, bringing an unparalleled level of excitement and entertainment to online gaming.
BetConstruct is known for its innovative and user-friendly gaming solutions, and this collaboration further reinforces its commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional experiences to their customers. Through the transformation of their website into a virtual 360° space, BetConstruct aims to enhance user engagement, provide a memorable user experience and improve the interface.
One unique feature that the platform offers is connecting the users to representatives of each section. For example, when the user navigates to the sales section inside BetConstruct’s metaverse environment, they can instantly get in touch with the Sales, or Customer Support representative and start a conversation in real-time. In case the representative is unavailable at the moment, the user connects to the representative's own AI bot, which will answer any questions until the sales rep gets back. Moreover, you can find the avatar of the co-founder of BetConstruct, Mr. Vigen Badalyan at the main entrance. Just click on the avatar and start a conversation with the AI assistant of Mr. Badalyan.
As a next step of this collaboration, PandaMR and Betconstruct have agreed to work towards hosting iGaming experiences in Metaverse. This innovative solution will add a social component to the industry that many game providers have been seeking.
About PandaMR:
PandaMR is a leading metaverse development company that specializes in creating immersive and interactive experiences. With a focus on innovation and engagement, PandaMR is at the forefront of revolutionizing industries through the power of Metaverse solutions.
