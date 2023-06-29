BLACK WOMEN’S ROUNDTABLE & OXFAM CONVENE NATIONAL BLACK WOMEN LEADERS FOR POWER & POLICY SYMPOSIUM DURING ESSENCE FEST
Power & Policy: A New Era for Black Women Symposium to Unite Leaders, Activists, and Policymakers in Addressing Urgent Challenges and Empowering Black WomenNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) is proud to announce it is co-hosting the 3rd annual "Power & Policy: A New Era for Black Women'' Symposium with Oxfam for America and the Mississippi Black Women's Roundtable. The event will take place on Friday, June 30th, at the DoubleTree Hotel in New Orleans, LA.
This symposium aims to explore the intersectional issues that impact Black women's economic security, health, and the environment. It will bring together some of the region's and nation's brightest minds, organizers, and policy makers to engage in conversations that center Black women and address the challenges they face in these critical areas.
The distinguished list of featured panelists and speakers includes Melanie Campbell, President and CEO of The National Coalition of Black Civic Participation and Convener of The Black Women’s Roundtable; Colette Pichon Battle, Partner at Taproot Earth; Delisha Boyd, State Representative of Louisiana; Heather McTeer Toney, Executive Director of Bloomberg's Beyond Petrochemicals Campaign; Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Mayor-President of Baton Rouge; Cori Bush, Congresswoman of Missouri; Priscilla Sims Brown, CEO of Amalgamated Bank; Elaine Weltheroth, Latosha, Brown, Co-founder of Black Voters Matter, Advice Columnist at the Washington Post and Project Runway Judge; Boma Brown West, Vice President of Sustainability and Impact at Credo Beauty; Elsa Majimbo, Social Media Comedian and Influencer; Cassandra Welchlin, Executive Director of the Mississippi Black Women's Roundtable; Joi Owens Norwood, Program Officer at the Kellogg Foundation; Shamyra Lavigne, CEO of Rise St. James; Willie Jones, President and CEO of Dependable Source Corp; Ashley Shelton, Executive Director of the Power Coalition; Alexis Anderson-Reed, CEO of State Voices; Dr. Lakeisha Richardson, MD/OB-GYN at Delta Health System; Roishetta Ozane, Founder, Director, and CEO of The Vessel Project of Louisiana; and Maria Harmon, Co-founder and Co-director of Step Up Louisiana.
The Power & Policy: A New Era for Black Women Symposium will feature the following panels: "The Fight for our Lives: Democracy, Health, Wealth, and the Planet" and "This is How We Win." Additionally, there will be a Fireside Chat that features "An Intergenerational Conversation about Breaking Barriers and Building a longer table for Black women." Panelists will delve into key topics and encourage actionable solutions to empower Black women in their pursuit of justice and equity. Additionally, in an extraordinary recognition of her outstanding contributions, Melanie Campbell will be presented with the prestigious "Champion for Equality Award" at the top of the program.
The event will kick off with breakfast at 8:00 AM, followed by the program at 8:45 AM in the International Ballroom on the 16th floor of the DoubleTree Hotel. RSVP is required for attendance.
For more information and registration details, please visit HERE
For media inquiries and availability for Melanie Campbell, please contact communications@ncbcp.org
The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) is one of the most active civil rights and social justice organizations in the nation “dedicated to increasing civic engagement, economic and voter empowerment in Black America.” The Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR) is the women and girls empowerment arm of the NCBCP. At the forefront of championing just and equitable public policy on behalf of Black women, BWR promotes their health and wellness, economic security & prosperity, education and global empowerment as key elements for success.
