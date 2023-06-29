Cooler Screens Launches Cooler Insights Providing New Intelligence on In-Store Consumer Behavior & Digital Media Impact
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cooler Screens, the first-to-market technology company powering in-store digital media and merchandising for retail, has announced the launch of a new insights engine for in-store retail media advertisers – Cooler Insights. The innovative platform, which is part of Cooler Analytics, is set to transform how brands understand and evaluate the effects of in-store digital media and advertising campaigns. Working with Cooler Screens’ data and analytics teams, brand partners get an advanced view into in-store customer behavior, through Cooler Insights, offering precise data and analytics that highlight previously undiscovered, category and brand-specific opportunities.
In today’s hyper-competitive marketplace, brands are constantly seeking more effective ways to reach and influence consumers at the point of decision. Given that research indicates 82% of purchasing decisions are made in-store, a clearer picture of the brick-and-mortar experience is crucial, an area where traditionally brands have had limited visibility. Cooler Insights allows brands to delve deeper into in-store consumer behavior and the influence of digital media and merchandising.
"With Cooler Insights, we're addressing two key industry needs simultaneously: enhancing visibility into the in-store experience and empowering brands to create engaging, personalized experiences that customers seek," said Arsen Avakian, CEO of Cooler Screens. "Cooler Insights, powered by advanced analytics, provides AI-based shopper insights enabling brands to create more relevant consumer connections, optimize campaigns in near real time, and drive incremental sales."
Cooler Insights delivers a comprehensive view of customer engagement and campaign performance in-store. Leveraging Cooler Screens' advanced platform and IoT-connected devices, it equips brands with data and analytics powered by 94 million monthly viewers across the national network facilitated by its technology. This information is enhanced with confidential, anonymized point-of-sale data which is supplied by retailers to Cooler Screens and third-party signals such as demographics, amplifying insights and contextual relevance and providing full-funnel measurement.
Cooler Insights provides insights into metrics such as door opens, sales lift, and conversion. These data points help determine which content resonates with shoppers, the number of engaged customers, the duration of engagement, and if exposure led to a purchase. Brands can leverage these insights to refine their media strategies for improved targeting, campaign planning, optimization, and management.
As Cooler Screens continues to lead the way in retail media technology, Cooler Insights represents the company's latest industry innovation. The Cooler Screens platform drives an average incremental sales lift of 5-8% for its brands underscoring how data-driven in-store advertising can increase customer attention and dwell time, to maximize campaign performance.
Cooler Screen is also the first digital retail platform to fully adopt and be certified for Privacy by Design, a rigorous framework developed by privacy advocates to advance user privacy. Privacy by Design makes certain that privacy safeguards are proactively woven into every step of Cooler Screens’ processes and every element of its technology.
For more information about Cooler Insights, email salesteam@coolerscreens.com.
About Cooler Screens
Cooler Screens is the first-to-market technology company powering the transformational possibilities of digital in-store retail media and merchandising. Cooler Screens created smart screen software and enabling hardware that seamlessly integrates into new or existing screens in stores leveraging existing surfaces on walls, end caps, checkout lanes, banner aisles, pharmacy/healthcare areas, foodservice boards, windows, and, of course, coolers (where our journey began). The company’s AI-driven software and hardware solutions allow retailers to create in-store digital experiences for shoppers, and for brands to reach them on dynamic, adaptive smart screens that adapt to consumer behavior and data-driven context at the point of decision. With the majority of purchases still taking place in brick-and-mortar stores, Cooler Screens enables retailers to digitize and improve consumer experiences and enter the retail media business, while allowing brands to drive sales and build brand equity by reaching the vast traffic in physical stores. With a commitment to privacy, Cooler Screens has fully embraced and adopted “Privacy by Design,” a rigorous framework developed by privacy advocates to advance user privacy. Cooler Screens works with leading national retailers such as Kroger, Walgreens, Giant Eagle’s GetGo convenience stores, Chevron, Areas, Parkland, and Western Union. For more information, please visit coolerscreens.com.
Chris Harihar
In today’s hyper-competitive marketplace, brands are constantly seeking more effective ways to reach and influence consumers at the point of decision. Given that research indicates 82% of purchasing decisions are made in-store, a clearer picture of the brick-and-mortar experience is crucial, an area where traditionally brands have had limited visibility. Cooler Insights allows brands to delve deeper into in-store consumer behavior and the influence of digital media and merchandising.
"With Cooler Insights, we're addressing two key industry needs simultaneously: enhancing visibility into the in-store experience and empowering brands to create engaging, personalized experiences that customers seek," said Arsen Avakian, CEO of Cooler Screens. "Cooler Insights, powered by advanced analytics, provides AI-based shopper insights enabling brands to create more relevant consumer connections, optimize campaigns in near real time, and drive incremental sales."
Cooler Insights delivers a comprehensive view of customer engagement and campaign performance in-store. Leveraging Cooler Screens' advanced platform and IoT-connected devices, it equips brands with data and analytics powered by 94 million monthly viewers across the national network facilitated by its technology. This information is enhanced with confidential, anonymized point-of-sale data which is supplied by retailers to Cooler Screens and third-party signals such as demographics, amplifying insights and contextual relevance and providing full-funnel measurement.
Cooler Insights provides insights into metrics such as door opens, sales lift, and conversion. These data points help determine which content resonates with shoppers, the number of engaged customers, the duration of engagement, and if exposure led to a purchase. Brands can leverage these insights to refine their media strategies for improved targeting, campaign planning, optimization, and management.
As Cooler Screens continues to lead the way in retail media technology, Cooler Insights represents the company's latest industry innovation. The Cooler Screens platform drives an average incremental sales lift of 5-8% for its brands underscoring how data-driven in-store advertising can increase customer attention and dwell time, to maximize campaign performance.
Cooler Screen is also the first digital retail platform to fully adopt and be certified for Privacy by Design, a rigorous framework developed by privacy advocates to advance user privacy. Privacy by Design makes certain that privacy safeguards are proactively woven into every step of Cooler Screens’ processes and every element of its technology.
For more information about Cooler Insights, email salesteam@coolerscreens.com.
About Cooler Screens
Cooler Screens is the first-to-market technology company powering the transformational possibilities of digital in-store retail media and merchandising. Cooler Screens created smart screen software and enabling hardware that seamlessly integrates into new or existing screens in stores leveraging existing surfaces on walls, end caps, checkout lanes, banner aisles, pharmacy/healthcare areas, foodservice boards, windows, and, of course, coolers (where our journey began). The company’s AI-driven software and hardware solutions allow retailers to create in-store digital experiences for shoppers, and for brands to reach them on dynamic, adaptive smart screens that adapt to consumer behavior and data-driven context at the point of decision. With the majority of purchases still taking place in brick-and-mortar stores, Cooler Screens enables retailers to digitize and improve consumer experiences and enter the retail media business, while allowing brands to drive sales and build brand equity by reaching the vast traffic in physical stores. With a commitment to privacy, Cooler Screens has fully embraced and adopted “Privacy by Design,” a rigorous framework developed by privacy advocates to advance user privacy. Cooler Screens works with leading national retailers such as Kroger, Walgreens, Giant Eagle’s GetGo convenience stores, Chevron, Areas, Parkland, and Western Union. For more information, please visit coolerscreens.com.
Chris Harihar
Crenshaw Communications
+1 646-535-9475
email us here