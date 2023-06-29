Passwordless Authentication Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Fujitsu, Thales, Safran
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Passwordless Authentication Market was valued at USD 8.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 32.4 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 28.5% during 2023-2029. The Latest research study released by HTF MI “Global Passwordless Authentication Market with 120+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players delivers know-how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint, and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), NEC Corporation (Japan), Accu-Time Systems Inc. (United States), EyeVerify, Inc. (United States), Crossmatch Technologies (United States), M2SYS Technology (United States), Thales Group (France), Safran (France), Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH (Germany), East Shore Technologies, Inc. (United States), etc.
Browse market information, tables, and figures extent in-depth TOC on Passwordless Authentication Market by Application (Healthcare, Telecommunication, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation & Logistics, Others), by Product Type (Fingerprint Authentication, Palm Recognition, Iris Recognition, Face Recognition, Voice Recognition, Others), Business scope, Manufacturing, and Outlook – Estimate to 2029.
Finally, all parts of the Global Passwordless Authentication market are also quantitatively evaluated in order to think about the global market alike. This market study contains fundamental data and true figures about the market, which contains a deep analysis of this market based on market trends, market drivers, restrictions, and future prospects. The report delivers the global money request with the help of Porter's five forces and SWOT analysis.
Global Passwordless Authentication Market By Application/End-User (Value and Volume from 2023E to 2029: Healthcare, Telecommunication, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation & Logistics, Others
Passwordless Authentication Market By Type (Value and Volume from 2023 to 2029): Fingerprint Authentication, Palm Recognition, Iris Recognition, Face Recognition, Voice Recognition, Others
Global Passwordless Authentication Market by Key Players: Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), NEC Corporation (Japan), Accu-Time Systems Inc. (United States), EyeVerify, Inc. (United States), Crossmatch Technologies (United States), M2SYS Technology (United States), Thales Group (France), Safran (France), Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH (Germany), East Shore Technologies, Inc. (United States)
Global Passwordless Authentication Market Study Global Passwordless Authentication Market Breakdown by Application (Healthcare, Telecommunication, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation & Logistics, Others) by Type (Fingerprint Authentication, Palm Recognition, Iris Recognition, Face Recognition, Voice Recognition, Others) by Deployment Mode (On-Cloud, On-Premise) by Authentication (Single-factor, Multi-factor) by Portability (Fixed, Mobile) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Market Drivers:
• The prevalence of data breaches, password theft, and phishing attacks has highlighted the weaknesses of traditional password-based authentication.
• Organizations are actively seeking more robust and secure authentication methods, driving the adoption of passwordless authentication solutions.
• Regulatory frameworks, such as the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), emphasize the importance of data security and privacy.
• Passwordless authentication can help organizations meet compliance requirements and protect sensitive user information.
Market Trend:
• Biometric authentication methods, such as fingerprint scanning, facial recognition, and voice recognition, are witnessing significant adoption in passwordless authentication.
• The advancements in biometric technology and the proliferation of biometric sensors in smartphones have contributed to this trend.
• Mobile devices are becoming a popular platform for passwordless authentication. Mobile-based authentication methods leverage the capabilities of smartphones, such as biometrics and secure elements, to provide convenient and secure authentication experiences.
Opportunities:
• Passwordless authentication offers significant opportunities in enterprise environments, where secure access to corporate systems and data is crucial.
• Organizations are increasingly adopting passwordless authentication to improve security and user productivity.
• The e-commerce sector can benefit from passwordless authentication by providing a convenient and secure authentication process for online shoppers.
• Passwordless authentication can help reduce cart abandonment and enhance the user experience in digital payment transactions.
Challenges:
• Integrating passwordless authentication solutions with existing IT infrastructure and legacy systems can be challenging.
• Compatibility issues and the need for seamless integration may pose obstacles for organizations during implementation.
• Educating users about passwordless authentication and driving user adoption can be a challenge. Users may be resistant to change or unfamiliar with the new authentication methods, requiring effective communication and training strategies.
Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per your needs for added data from up to 3 businesses or countries.
Geographically, this report is segmented into some key Regions, with manufacture, depletion, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Passwordless Authentication in these regions, from 2018 to 2028 (forecast), covering China, USA, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia & South America and its Share (%) and CAGR for the forecasted period 2023 to 2028
Some of the important questions for stakeholders and business professionals for expanding their position in the Global Passwordless Authentication Market:
Q 1. Which Region offers the most rewarding open doors for the market Ahead of 2022?
Q 2. What are the business threats and Impacts of the latest scenario over the market Growth and Estimation?
Q 3. What are probably the most encouraging, high-development scenarios for the Passwordless Authentication movement showcased by applications, types, and regions?
Q 4. What segments grab the most noteworthy attention in Passwordless Authentication Market in 2020 and beyond?
Q 5. Who are the significant players confronting and developing in Passwordless Authentication Market?
