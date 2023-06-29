Submit Release
*** MEDIA ADVISORY June 29, 2023 *** Attorney General Platkin, Division of Consumer Affairs Host “Safe Summer 2023” Boardwalk Event

WHAT:
Attorney General Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs to host “Safe Summer 2023” boardwalk event showcasing the Division’s annual enforcement initiative designed to promote a family-friendly environment at the Jersey Shore. The “Safe Summer” program includes summer-long inspections of boardwalk games for fairness of play, and to ensure they have not been modified to the disadvantage of players. 

WHO:
Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin
Division of Consumer Affairs Acting Director Cari Fais

WHERE:
The Boardwalk at Blaine Avenue
Seaside Heights, NJ, 08751

WHEN:
12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29 (Rain date: Friday, June 30)

Please RSVP via email for planning purposes: lisa.coryell@njoag.gov

