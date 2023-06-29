EU and Armenia agree to strengthen cooperation

On 27-28 June 2023, the EU-Armenia Partnership Committee, established under the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), met for the fourth time in Brussels.

The EU and Armenia agreed to strengthen their cooperation, emphasising the EU’s active engagement in the South Caucasus, and to pursue their efforts for the implementation of the CEPA, recognising the progress made so far.

The Partnership Committee reviewed developments related to the rule of law, in the fields of the justice sector, law enforcement, the fight against corruption, and respect for human rights, saying that the EU appreciated Armenia’s progress in these fields. Nevertheless, the EU said Armenia should continuously improve the independence and efficiency of the judicial system and the fight against corruption to increase citizens’ trust in state institutions. The EU also said Yerevan needs to make further efforts to eliminate discrimination on all grounds and involve civil society in public consultations on legislative proposals.

The Partnership Committee also reviewed the progress on issues related to transport, energy, environment, climate action, and disaster risk management, and confirmed that the EU and Armenia will continue their cooperation to enhance safety at the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant.

The sides also reviewed their cooperation in the field of customs and economic development. The EU underlined the importance of customs cooperation to prevent the circumvention of the EU sanctions on Russia through the territory of Armenia.

