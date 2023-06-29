Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Is Booming Worldwide with HORIBA,Testo, Aeroqual
HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services ”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Released Indoor Air Quality Monitor market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Indoor Air Quality Monitor market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Indoor Air Quality Monitor market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Siemens AG (Germany) , Emerson Electric Co. (United States) , Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (United States), 3M Company (United States), TSI, Inc. (United States), Ingersoll Rand Plc. (Ireland), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), Testo AG (Germany), Aeroqual (United States), Nest Labs Inc. (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor market to witness a CAGR of 8.94% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Government, Industrial {Oil & Petrochemical, Chemical Plants, Power Plants, Manufacturing Plants, Other}, Residential, Commercial {Hotels, Malls. Departmental Stores, Restaurants & Cafes}) by Type (Portable Type, Stationary Type) by Automation (Fully-Automatic, Semi-Automatic) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Indoor Air Quality Monitor market is expected to see a growth rate of 8.94% and may see market size of USD1785.2 Million by 2028, currently pegged at USD1074.6 Million.
Definition:
Indoor Air Quality Monitor is used to monitor the quality of the air in the home, school, office, or building environments. The improved indoor air can help residential, commercial, and industrial end-users to achieve health and safety goals. The indoor air quality monitor provides more comfortable and cleaner air in the surrounding environment. These monitors are capable to measure specific pollutants such as VOCs, CO, O3, NO2, NH3, and others. Indoor air quality has been a matter of concern for public health. Hence, in order to maintain the desired level of comfort, it is essential to perform indoor air quality monitoring in all buildings. The growing adoption from the real estate industry is supplementing the market demand.
Market Trends:
• Emerging Environment-Friendly Industries
Market Drivers:
• Rising Adoption of Smart Home Living
• Growing Public Awareness Owing to Healthcare and Environmental Implications of Air Pollution
• Government Regulations for Reducing, Monitoring and Controlling Air Pollution
Market Opportunities:
• Technological Advancements in the Field of Air Pollution Monitoring
• Growing Industrial Sector to Drive the Need for Indoor Air Quality Monitoring
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Indoor Air Quality Monitor Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Indoor Air Quality Monitor
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Siemens AG (Germany) , Emerson Electric Co. (United States) , Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (United States), 3M Company (United States), TSI, Inc. (United States), Ingersoll Rand Plc. (Ireland), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), Testo AG (Germany), Aeroqual (United States), Nest Labs Inc. (United States)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
