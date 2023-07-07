SIM-Networks releases new Enterprise Cloud solution for businesses

The problem with giant IT infrastructure providers

Fully custom cloud platform for corporate services built from scratch is now available to companies worldwide!

KARLSRUHE, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new business-oriented cloud product by SIM-Networks is now available to companies worldwide. The Enterprise Cloud is a fully custom cloud platform for corporate services built from scratch to meet the client’s specific demands.

The idea behind the product is to help clients get an IT foundation created to match the specifics of their business. This approach allows any company to work with a cloud infrastructure built around their existing operational processes instead of adapting business plans to hardware and software designed for universal use.

The Enterprise Cloud has no limits on technological implementation. It can be a:

• Public cloud for clients who need flexibility and quick scaling;

• Private cloud for companies with the highest demands towards security;

• Hybrid clouds to benefit from the features of multiple cloud platforms.

The choice of architecture depends on the client’s preferences, day-to-day tasks and long-term goals. This principle also applies to the choice of hardware, virtualization platform and any other aspect of the IT infrastructure.

Every Enterprise Cloud project starts with a consultation by SIM-Networks specialists. While some clients may already have concrete expectations from their future cloud platform, others would benefit from the expertise of professional IT infrastructure engineers. In either case, transparent communication is the key to the project’s success.

The unique cloud platform also comes with personalized service available to clients throughout the whole cycle of cooperation. Once the cloud is built, SIM-Networks managers stay in touch to provide consultations, resolve any issues, introduce new capabilities and scale the platform on-demand so that it grows with the business.

To get acquainted with SIM-Networks' cloud platforms & learn more about the Enterprise Cloud, visit https://www.sim-networks.com/en/cloud/enterprise-cloud and get a free demo presentation at your convenience.

About SIM-Networks:

SIM-Networks is a German IT infrastructure provider focused on personalized corporate solutions based on traditional servers and clouds. The core of SIM-Networks' philosophy is “Your Goals, our Tech”: the client’s business tasks and plans for the future must determine their IT toolkit, not the other way around.

