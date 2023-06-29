Accessory Building Needs of West Union, OH Locals Can Be Served Through Shed Squad and ShedHub Partnership

ShedHub.com logo Shed Squad Logo

Shed Squad in West Union, OH, a dealer for Country Cabins in southwest OH, teams up with ShedHub, a digital platform to serve shed needs of locals.

Shed Squad and Country Cabins have been instrumental in ShedHub's growth, and we are thrilled to have them embrace ShedHub.com as a powerful tool for marketing and sales.” — Jeff H., ShedHub CEO

WEST UNION, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shed Squad, a top retailer of sheds and other accessory buildings made by Country Cabins, has teamed up with ShedHub, an online platform that allows for easier and more convenient transactions between local buyers and sellers, to make their services available to residents of West Union, Ohio and its vicinity. Potential buyers can use the advanced search functions of ShedHub’s platform to browse through Shed Squad’s top quality accessory buildings, from the comfort of their own homes. Shed Squad’s offerings are top-notch, stylish accessory buildings manufactured by Country Cabins, with many options for customization.

“Shed Squad and Country Cabins has been an important part of ShedHub’s development process and we are glad to see them to use ShedHub.com as one of the newest tools to help with marketing and sales,” Jeff Huxmann, CEO and co-founder of ShedHub, says about the partnership.

Shed Squad promises high value and top quality by using double top plates on their walls and door frames. They are also renowned for their exceptional options for insulation. These features add the necessary protection from unpredictable climate changes and extreme temperature shifts. As a guarantee that they stand behind their products, Shed Squad offers a five-year warranty on all its prefabricated accessory buildings on sale, including customized ones. To make their structure offerings affordable to more buyers, they offer rent-to-own and 90-day same-as-cash payment options. Additionally, to allow for long-term payments up to 15 years, they offer traditional loan options.

ShedHub’s commitment to local buyers is a fast and convenient transaction for their accessory building needs. By teaming up with Shed Squad in West Union, Ohio, the residents of southwestern Ohio now have a larger selection for their specific accessory structure needs.

Visit ShedHub.com for accessory building options from the dealer closest to you, and immediately get a quotation for your structure of choice.

About Shed Squad

Shed Squad is a top dealer of Country Cabins accessory buildings. Country Cabins manufacture high-end, heavy-duty, top-value storage structures in the Midwest. Through their 3D Design Studio, potential buyers can customize their own storage structure and visualize its placement on their property. Shed Squad also offers more variety of delivery and installation methods than the average dealer’s truck-and-trailer option. For tight spaces, they give an option to use mules and cranes for an additional fee. Potential buyers can also opt for on-site construction of their accessory building, if they have installation concerns with prefabricated structures.

About ShedHub

ShedHub is the leading online platform for browsing through available accessory buildings for sale in the local buyer’s vicinity. Thousands of options are available to potential customers across the United States, which can be narrowed down using the specific filters of the Advanced Shed Search tool. With this feature, finding the right accessory building can be accomplished at the shortest amount of time from the comfort of your own home.