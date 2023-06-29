Kyzer Software wins the IBSi SLT Industry Leader Special Awards 2023 for Wholesale Transaction Banking | Trade Finance
Kyzer Software wins the IBSi SLT Industry Leader Special Awards 2023 for Wholesale Transaction Banking | Trade FinanceMUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyzer Software wins the IBSi SLT Industry Leader Special Awards 2023 for Wholesale Transaction Banking | Trade Finance Implementation
IBS Intelligence (IBSi) is pleased to announce the publication of its eagerly awaited iconic Annual IBSi Sales League Table (SLT) 2023. With a 20+ year track record, the IBSi SLT showcases the sales performance of banking technology suppliers, objectively ranking products across 21 categories, with four new categories launched in this edition.
Despite a global slowdown, SLT 2023 received a consistent level of interest and participation with 57 technology suppliers submitting 1,500+ deals spanning 134 countries. Only 1,281 deals made it past a rigorous assessment process to this year’s final SLT rankings, with a 70-30 split between global and domestic deals.
IBSi also recognises suppliers in select niche sub-categories as a part of Industry Leader Special Awards: Trade Finance, Supply Chain Finance, Collections, Investment, and Fund Management | Latin America, Digital Banking | Select Regions, Universal Core Banking | Select Regions, Corporate Lending | Select Regions, New-Age Core | Universal Banking, and New-Age Core | Retail Banking.
Nikhil Gokhale, Head of Research Platforms, said, “Although, the deal volume declined amid tough economic conditions and global conflicts, the march towards digitisation seems unrelenting. Banks have ramped up investments in next-generation core systems as well as wholesale and digital solutions, which lays a strong foundation for future growth.”
“Conversations with senior bankers and technology executives emphasise the need to adapt and innovate, to meet the evolving customer expectations, and to stay ahead of the curve. Embracing cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, and cloud computing, is paramount for incumbents to deliver personalized, efficient, and secure banking experiences.”
IBSi Industry Leader Special Awards
Wholesale Transaction Banking | Trade Finance | Kyzer Software
Erhard Rodrigues, CEO - Kyzer Software, said, "This award is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative and cutting-edge technology solutions to the banks, and we are humbled and honored to receive this recognition. I am incredibly proud of the work that our team has put in to achieve this success, and we remain committed to delivering the highest quality solutions to our partners and customers.
Congratulations and a big thank you to all our Banking Clients and the Kyzer Family for contributing to this achievement !"
About IBS Intelligence
Established in 1991, UK-headquartered IBS Intelligence is the leading global pure-play Financial Technology research, news analysis, and advisory firm. IBSi’s Sales League Table is considered the global industry barometer ranking leading banking technology suppliers. Its research reports comprehensively cover international suppliers across all Banking Technology & Financial Technology systems and are also distributed by Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, and S&P Capital IQ.
Cedar-IBSi’s FinTech Lab in the heart of Dubai’s Internet City has been home to global FinTechs who need a “soft-landing” opportunity in the MENA region. It brings together banks and suppliers with an opportunity to access the Middle East market and to test and experience global Financial Technology products within the region. The group company, Cedar, is a global management consulting firm with deep expertise in formulating and executing a business strategy for financial services clients worldwide with a significant focus on leading their technology and digital transformation.
For media-related enquiries, please write to enquiries@ibsintelligence.com.
Nalini Rao
Kyzer Software
+91 70458 48853
info@kyzersoft.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube