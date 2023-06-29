The Creative Inspiration Short Video Platform Design Soul Launches Exclusive Push Function
EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Design Soul, a well-known creative social media platform, announced the launch of an exclusive push function, which provides creators with functions and resources, facilitating creators to produce attractive short video content.
Design Soul, a short video platform, aims to provide a fresh creative and sharing platform for creators and creative talents. As a dark horse in the industry, Design Soul seeks to inspire creative inspiration and foster the growth and collaboration of creators. JORGE ALEJANDRO WATERHOUSE-HAYWARD, the founder of the platform, states that Design Soul brings together self-media and creative talents from around the world, providing them with a stage to showcase their talents. Through short videos, creators can express unique design concepts, creative lifestyles, and current trends.
Design Soul openly recruits resident partners, where individual users are able to explore various types of content such as entertainment videos, educational resources, current affairs reviews, food adventures, etc. Brands and organizations can obtain customized brand cooperation solutions from Design Soul, jointly create valuable content that promotes brands or organizations to build deeper relationships with their audiences.
Different from traditional media, Design Soul's core philosophy is to encourage creative freedom and diversity. Design Soul believes that everyone possesses unique creative talents, whether in daily life, personal IP design, brand design, or other fields. Through platform interaction and sharing, creators can inspire each other and explore the infinite possibilities of design.
Design Soul emphasizes community interaction and collaboration. Creators can follow, like, and comment on each other's works on the platform, building close connections and communication. It provides opportunities for creators to showcase their work and collaborate with industry experts and renowned brands.
The goal of Design Soul is to become a leader and innovative platform in the creative field. Whether showcasing works for creators or providing inspiration for creative enthusiasts, Design Soul aims to create a community of creativity and sharing. JORGE, the founder, believes that everyone should have the opportunity to showcase and share their creations while gaining inspiration from others' works.
Design Soul has established the Design Soul Creator Incentive Program to motivate creators to work harder. The program rewards outstanding works based on traffic, including the number of views and level of interaction. These rewards not only acknowledge the hard work of creators but also serve as encouragement and motivation. The hope is that through these incentives, more creators will be inspired to join the platform and bring their creations to a larger audience.
With the continuous development and maturation of emerging short video platforms, Design Soul may become an indispensable creative tool and social platform for creators worldwide. It will continue to drive innovation in content creation, stimulate unlimited creativity among creators, and provide audiences with richer, more engaging visual experiences.
Design Soul platform looks forward to collaborating with more outstanding creators and brand partners to jointly promote the development and innovation of the creative field.
For more information about the Design Soul Creator Incentive Program, please visit the official website of Design Soul at https://designsoul.net or contact the customer service team of Design Soul.
Jorge Lee
