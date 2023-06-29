India's RFID Market Skyrockets with $1.86 Billion Revenue by 2030, Projects Allied Market Research

India RFID Market Size

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The report by Allied Market Research, offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key investment pockets, value chain, top segments, regional scenario, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the India RFID market generated $523.7 million in 2020, and is expected to generate $1.86 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in efficiency of RFID tags, surge in demand for RFID from the banking and healthcare sector, and shift of retailers toward RFID products drive the growth of the India RFID market. However, possibility of tag collisions restrains the market growth. On the other hand, innovations of cloud-based systems present new opportunities in the coming years.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• This study comprises analytical depiction of the India RFID market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall India RFID market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current India RFID market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the India RFID market share of key vendors.

• The report includes the India RFID market trends and the market share of key vendors.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the India RFID market based on product type, frequency, and application.

Based on product type, the tags segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to around three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the segments including reader and software & service.

Based on frequency, the high-frequency segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly half of the India RFID market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report also discusses segments including low frequency and ultra-high frequency.

Based on application, the retail segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2030. However, the transportation segment is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the India RFID market analyzed in the research include Alien Technology, LLC, Bar Code India Limited (BCI), Avery Dennison Corporation, Bartronics India Limited, Bartech Data Systems Pvt. Ltd, Identiv, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infotek Software & Systems Ltd. (i-TEK), and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Key Market Segments:

By Product Type

• Tags

◦ Active Tags

◦ Passive Tags

• Readers

• Software & Services

By Frequency

• Low Frequency

• High Frequency

• Ultra-High Frequency

By Application

• Commercial

• Animal Tracking

• Transportation

• Agriculture

• Security & Access Control

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Logistics & Supply Chain

• Others