Timebit Cryptocurrency Exchange with Automated Trading System to Open Officially in Early July
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud cryptocurrency exchange Timebit has announced that it will officially open in early July.
Currently operational as a cloud cryptocurrency exchange, Timebit is the first electronic trading platform with an automated trading system that operates 24 hours a day, making it user-friendly. In addition, the Travel Rule (a financial transaction tracking system) is not applied, so unlimited deposits and withdrawals are freely available through bank partnerships.
Especially, a security program is in place to block the risk of hacking and enable safer transactions. Timebit is preparing various revenue programs and plans to add various exchange features. Trading is already available in 14 countries including Canada, Australia, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and India, and the entry barrier is lowered with a mock investment function for beginners.
Users can easily check their asset status while trading and can easily grasp the coin price for major sites to enhance trading convenience.
A Timebit official said, "TRX, USD, ETH, BTC, XRP, and PLUS coin can be used for coin trading, and various revenue programs such as NFT, Staking, Lending, Margin Trading, and Game are currently being prepared." He explained, "In the case of Reality NFT cards, they are issued through matching with real goods, and owning one's card can satisfy the MZ generation with stable guarantees."
He added, "We plan to update it to incorporate NFT into real life and bring reality to it. With PLUS coin, you can buy Ethereum, Bitcoin, and other coins at a cheaper price than buying with other coins." He said, "Through the official opening in early July, we will create a user-owned exchange and start a true decentralized exchange, providing total financial services to blockchain users."
Currently, PLUS coin can be purchased at a lower price through Hong Kong corporation Harrycos, and the email address for purchase is cosplustwo1@gmail.com.
Meanwhile, the service is not available in Korea, China, and Japan.
