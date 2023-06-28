Submit Release
Manchin Announces $10.7 Million for Three West Virginia Head Start Programs

June 28, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $10,781,344 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for the Eastern Panhandle Instructional Cooperative Head Start Program, the Central West Virginia Community Action Association Head Start Program and the Northern Panhandle Early Head Start Program. Head Start and Early Head Start support educational growth from birth to age 5 through services that provide early learning and emotional development, health and safety and family well-being.

“Every child in West Virginia deserves access to a quality education, no matter their background or where they live in our great state,” said Senator Manchin. “Head Start and Early Head Start provide children with the skills and foundation they need for a bright future, and I am pleased HHS is investing more than $10 million to support the vital efforts of these three programs. As a long-time supporter of Head Start and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support educational opportunities for all West Virginia children.”

Individual awards listed below:

  • $5,735,330 – Eastern Panhandle Instructional Cooperative: Head Start
  • $3,516,629 – Central West Virginia Community Action Association: Head Start
  • $1,529,385 – Northern Panhandle Head Start: Early Head Start
