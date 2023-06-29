Safe Space Talks, Mind Mastery Live Taping Tour for Mental Wellness, Hits Harlem, New York, July 22nd
Most-Requested Motivational Speakers Dr. Sharmee Pratt & Ms. Nigeria Anderson/CEO of Urbanbuzzmag.com
You are best equipped to help somebody you used to be.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe Space Talks, Mind Mastery is organized by Dr. Sharmee Pratt resides in Texas and Ms. Nigeria Anderson resides in New York. Who have designed a platform for people to come and address their fears, grief, stressors and trauma related matters. Safe Space Talks, Mind Mastery is a non-therapeutic platform where discussions make it easy to speak about everyday life and traumatic experiences. Both Pratt (schizophrenia) and Anderson (PTSD) have overcome mental health diagnoses. Their transparency has drawn many to have hard conversations about ways to maintain mental wellness. Currently, Pratt and Anderson have taken their discussion-in-person live taping with Q&A. Providing an intimate space where their discussions can provide personal care and resources.
Safe Space Talks, Mind Mastery help many identify behavioral red flags, and suggest various tools and resources to receive help. By sharing distinctive abnormalities regarding psychosis traits, safe space talks, mind mastery helps to lower risk associated with cognitive decline. With an end goal to restore people to live a healthier lifestyle. Pratt and Anderson’s success on YouTube earned them an invite to the Netherlands to speak. This encouraged Pratt and Anderson to start an in-person tour. Their effort to reach people where they are at to offer healing solutions. Pratt and Anderson produced the tour to launch July 22nd 2023 in Harlem, New York City 1pm to 3pm . Followed by visiting Virginia, Atlanta, Texas and the Netherlands in 2024. It’s FREE just email safespacetalks@gmail.com and you will receive the location.
Pratt and Anderson’s objective is to aid those who have been through a traumatic experience. Because they both have been through personal mental health challenges. They believe “you are best equipped to help somebody you used to be.” Their crusade for wellness and restoration is personal and ministry. The tour is designed to meet the need for support for those in need of referrals to agencies, therapists and services, for their traumatic experiences. Safe Space Talks, Mind Mastery enable many to become more self-sufficient. You’re invited to meet this dynamic duo as they spread healing in the land. To reach Safe Space Talks, Mind Mastery email safespacetalks@gmail.com. Or to interview Pratt and Anderson, call 914-222-3342. The New York event is free but you must email to rsvp your seat, safespacetalks@gmail.com
