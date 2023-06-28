Atlantic Premiers Sign Technical Safety Agreement

CANADA, June 28 - The Council of Atlantic Premiers announced the signing of an agreement to improve technical safety, the flow of goods and services and the mobility of tradespeople within Atlantic Canada today, June 28.

The agreement, which takes effect Saturday, July 1, commits Atlantic provinces to aligning the training, certification and licensing requirements for skilled tradespeople, including fuel technicians, power engineers, elevator mechanics and others. The provinces also commit to expediting registration processes.

The full news release and a copy of the agreement are available at: https://cap-cpma.ca/newsroom/

-30-