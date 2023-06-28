Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,580 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,462 in the last 365 days.

Atlantic Premiers Sign Technical Safety Agreement

CANADA, June 28 - The Council of Atlantic Premiers announced the signing of an agreement to improve technical safety, the flow of goods and services and the mobility of tradespeople within Atlantic Canada today, June 28.

The agreement, which takes effect Saturday, July 1, commits Atlantic provinces to aligning the training, certification and licensing requirements for skilled tradespeople, including fuel technicians, power engineers, elevator mechanics and others. The provinces also commit to expediting registration processes.

The full news release and a copy of the agreement are available at: https://cap-cpma.ca/newsroom/

-30-

You just read:

Atlantic Premiers Sign Technical Safety Agreement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more