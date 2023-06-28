High-speed broadband access expanded to 11 more rural communities

CANADA, June 28 - Janita Peters-Kriegl, councillor, Yale First Nation –

“Our communities have been flourishing since having high-speed internet access in our homes and community centres. This has given our members the ability to stay connected with each other, such as our Yale First Nation Elders’ group communicating via Zoom with on- and off-reserve members and broadcasting entertainment on the TV during craft nights. Telus internet has and will continue to help our central office in Hope stay connected to our four communities.”

Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation –

“Access to high-speed internet and infrastructure is essential for First Nations’ voices to be heard in today’s digital age. Our government is partnering with these communities to get them the services that they need. Connectivity opens the door to enhanced economic opportunities for First Nations communities, like the 11 communities part of this announcement today, who are creating services that cater to the needs of their community and surrounding areas.”

Roly Russell, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development –

“Access to high-speed internet is essential for anyone participating in today’s economy – especially for people in remote and rural communities. Expanding connectivity to rural communities can improve access to services and unlock major business and tourism opportunities that can help a community thrive.”

Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent –

“With the completion of this project, people in rural and Indigenous communities can have the same level of internet access as people and businesses in urban centres. Bringing high-speed internet access to underserved communities is a priority for our government, so people can thrive and succeed.”

Tony Geheran, executive vice-president and chief operations officer, Telus Communications Inc. –

“Guided by our social purpose and in partnership with Indigenous and provincial governments, Telus is committed to bridging digital divides across Canada to enable positive health, social, economic and cultural outcomes that will be felt for generations. We are proud to equip residents and businesses in this region of the Fraser Valley with the internet capacity and speeds they need to thrive in today’s digital world.”

Joel McKay, CEO, Northern Development Initiative Trust –

“Connecting more than 850 households in rural and remote Indigenous communities to reliable high-speed internet is something to be celebrated. Northern Development is pleased to administer the funding for this project through the Connecting British Columbia program, benefiting 11 communities in the Fraser Valley and enabling residents to fully participate in the digital economy. Additional benefits include the opportunity to build relationships with people in different geographic areas and access to new learning and sharing opportunities.”