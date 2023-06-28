Infrastructure upgrades will improve Osoyoos’s drinking water

CANADA, June 28 - The Province is helping the Town of Osoyoos improve its drinking water by funding improvements to the water treatment plant.

The project will include construction of a raw-water line to treat groundwater in Osoyoos, which is not currently treated and is high in manganese.

“We know that making important infrastructure upgrades like this one will help improve life for British Columbians and strengthen communities within our province,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “We want to support the Town of Osoyoos in making these improvements to their wastewater infrastructure, which will protect the environment and the public health of residents.”

The Province is providing $9 million for the water treatment and manganese removal. This will allow the water to be properly disinfected with chlorine and ultraviolet systems. The upgrades are expected to meet the Guidelines of Canadian Drinking Water Quality, and Interior Health’s drinking water standards.

“By investing in these in these infrastructure upgrades, we’re not only improving life for Osoyoos residents, but improving life for generations to come,” said Sue McKortoff, mayor of Osoyoos. “Today’s announcement is critical to our community. It will have a positive impact on our residents, businesses and visitors for decades.”

The project is funded through the provincial Critical Community Infrastructure Fund, which supports clean drinking water, wastewater and solid-waste treatment and greenhouse-gas reduction through public infrastructure projects in communities, provincewide. This is in addition to the $1-billion Growing Communities Fund, which was provided to all 188 B.C. municipalities and regional districts to support their unique infrastructure and amenities needs.

