Affordable, accessible homes coming for Valemount seniors

CANADA, June 28 - Seniors in Valemount will have access to 18 new affordable rental homes in the coming year, all of which will be accessible for people with increased mobility requirements, as the Ash Street project gets underway.

“These 18 new homes will give seniors in Valemount an affordable place to live and help them stay in their community,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “This project is an amazing example of people and organizations working together to build the housing we need to keep our communities whole, and I want to commend everyone involved for bringing it together.”

Located at 1101 Ash St., the single-level building will include 16 one-bedroom units and two two-bedroom homes. Each unit will have direct access to a private outdoor garden patio space. Rental supports will include subsidies, rents geared to income and affordable market rentals.

“Being able to age in place is so important for keeping family close and maintaining communities, and that’s especially true in rural B.C.,” said Roly Russell, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development. “I want to thank all of the community partners who made this project possible, and the Village of Valemount in particular for doing so much to tackle the housing crisis.”

The Valemount Senior Citizens Housing Society (VSCHS) will operate the new building. The society has worked with its partners to fund additional amenities including a common lift tub, dining room, commercial kitchen, greenhouse and a multipurpose room.

Construction began in mid-May 2023. Tenants are expected to move into their new homes in summer 2024.

“The Village of Valemount is pleased to partner with VSCHS and other funding providers to ensure additional units are available for those that desire to age in place,” said Owen Torgerson, mayor of Valemount. “Senior’s housing provides a nurturing and inclusive environment that fosters a sense of community, promotes active aging, and enhances overall well-being. It offers more experienced adults a range of amenities, support services and social opportunities, enabling them to maintain independence, thrive and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle during their golden years.”

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has more than 76,000 new homes delivered or underway, including 53 homes in Valemount.

Quotes:

Johnny Strilaeff, president and CEO, Columbia Basin Trust –

“We continue to hear from residents and communities that affordable housing is a priority in the Columbia Basin region. These new units will increase the housing options for seniors in Valemount and the solar arrays being used will ultimately improve the sustainability of the units and benefit the climate. Thank you to all the partners involved, and especially the efforts of the Valemount Senior Citizens Housing Society, as they help bring more affordable housing to the community.”

Donnie MacLean, chair, Valemount Senior Citizens Housing Society –

“The VSCHS is excited to bring these new, affordable homes for seniors with limited incomes to Valemount. The Ash Street project will offer Valemount’s seniors a comfortable space for them to remain connected to their communities and loved ones, while maintaining their independence. The project is a testament to what can be accomplished through the power of partnerships.”

Learn More:

A backgrounder follows.