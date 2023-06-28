Provincial booking system for appointments with pharmacists going live

CANADA, June 28 - Starting Thursday, June 29, 2023, people can book an appointment to see a pharmacist through a new provincial online booking system, making it even easier and more convenient to access the health care they need.

On June 1, 2023, pharmacists’ scope of practice was expanded to allow them to prescribe for 21 minor ailments and contraceptives and as of June 27, 2023, more than 25,000 people have seen a pharmacist for an assessment.

“New hospitals and clinics will help meet people’s health-care needs over the long term, but we are also taking action today to make it easier for people to access the care they need now,” said Premier David Eby. “Starting tomorrow, people will be able to book an appointment online to see a pharmacist. This is a major step toward getting the health care you need, on your schedule, and in your neighbourhood.”

The new online booking system is similar to the Get Vaccinated system where people booked appointments to get their COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations. Through the new online booking system, people can search for available appointment times at nearby pharmacies based on their minor ailment or contraceptive needs. Appointments can continue to be made by calling or visiting a pharmacy. Walk-in service without an appointment is also available at some pharmacies.

“Since June 1, 2023, when pharmacists became able to assess minor ailments, they have provided care to thousands of people in B.C. who are in need of this service,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “The high uptake not only demonstrates the value of the service of pharmacists to the public but also the continued dedication of pharmacists to their patients’ care. The online booking system will make it even easier for people to book an appointment with a pharmacy and is an important step toward improving access to health care, while continuing to build a stronger public health-care system for all of us.”

On April 1, 2023, the Province implemented universal coverage for more than 60 commonly used birth-control methods, including oral contraceptives, copper and hormonal intrauterine devices (IUDs), implants, hormonal injections and the morning-after pill. British Columbia is the first province in Canada to provide free contraceptives.

Between April 1 and May 19, 2023, pharmacists dispensed contraceptives to more than 81,000 patients under the new policy at no cost.

“Pharmacists are pleased to see this system in place,” said Chris Chiew, president, BC Pharmacy Association. “It makes it easier for people in B.C. to quickly find a pharmacy to get a prescription for contraception or a minor ailment like pink eye or a simple urinary tract infection. Pharmacists are here to support patients needing convenient access to care.”

The pharmacists’ scope of practice expansion is an action from B.C.’s Health Human Resources Strategy, announced on Sept. 29, 2022, which ensures people get the health services they need and are cared for by a healthy workforce. The strategy focuses on 70 actions to recruit, train and retain health-care workers, while redesigning the health-care system to foster workplace satisfaction and innovation.

As part of the strategy, the Province is also implementing a new family-doctor payment model to help more family doctors start or continue their practice; adding more post-secondary training seats for doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses and allied-health professionals; making it easier for internationally educated health professionals to enter B.C.’s health-care system; and adding more supports for people living in rural, remote and First Nations communities, including virtual health-care and travel programs.

Quotes:

Suzanne Solven, registrar and CEO, College of Pharmacists of B.C. –

“The launch of a provincial booking system will provide people in B.C. with increased access to health care through a consultation with a community pharmacist. The college is proud to have partnered with the Ministry of Health to bring an expansion of pharmacists’ scope of duties for the betterment of all residents of B.C.”

Penny Lehoux, pharmacist –

“As a pharmacist, it is very rewarding to be able to provide this additional service for our communities. Pharmacists are the most accessible health provider, and our patients are grateful that they can get convenient care when they need it.”

Robin Rivers, patient –

“I had eczema above my eye and was so thrilled when I learned I could go to the pharmacy at the grocery store. The pharmacist did an assessment, gave me a prescription and followed up in a week to make sure I was doing better. The experience was pretty much like I would have with a general physician.”

Learn More:

Starting Thursday, June 29, 2023, to book an appointment to see a pharmacist and to learn about the new minor ailments and contraceptives service, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/seeapharmacist

For information about B.C.’s Health Human Resources Strategy, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2022HLTH0059-001464

To learn about which contraceptives are covered, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/contraceptives