Atlantic Premiers Sign Technical Safety Agreement

CANADA, June 28 - Atlantic Premiers are pleased to announce the signing of an agreement to improve technical safety, the flow of goods and services, and the mobility of tradespeople within Atlantic Canada.

During their June 12, 2023 meeting in Mill River, Prince Edward Island, Premiers reiterated their commitment to work towards enabling regulated technical tradespeople to work throughout the region as efficiently and effectively as possible. This includes aligning the requirements for training, certification, and licensing, and expediting registration processes for skilled tradespeople, including fuel technicians, power engineers, and elevator mechanics, among others.

The agreement, which will come into effect on July 1, 2023 commits Atlantic Provinces to collaborate in:

Seeking opportunities for regulatory alignment for all areas of technical safety across the region;

Working toward harmonization or mutual recognition of safety standards, where appropriate, to remove barriers to operating between provinces;

Building on current efforts to establish timelines to review, assess, and provide a response to completed applications submitted by certified technical safety tradespeople from another province or territory to facilitate labour mobility and support industry; and,

Coordinating and sharing information on related issues, opportunities and challenges.

In signing the agreement, Premiers recognize that maintaining a high standard of technical safety and ensuring public interest remain the focus of the regulatory process. The legislative authority of each Atlantic Province over technical safety will be respected and the unique needs and circumstances of local stakeholders will continue to be recognized. Regulatory bodies and professional associations will continue to hold these professionals to a high standard of technical safety in the province in which they work.

Quotes:

– Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island and Chair of the Council of Atlantic Premiers “As Chair of the Council of Atlantic Premiers, I am pleased to announce the signing of the Agreement to Improve Technical Safety, Interjurisdictional Commerce, and the Mobility of Certified Tradespeople in Atlantic Canada. This is a significant step towards improving labour mobility for technical trades in our region and another example of our commitment to reducing red-tape and supporting workers.”

- Hon. Tim Houston, Premier of Nova Scotia

“This agreement will make it easier for skilled workers in technical safety trades to work throughout Atlantic Canada. It will help us attract and retain the workers we need to grow our economy while reducing barriers to labour mobility and maintaining high standards of technical safety.”



- Hon. Blaine Higgs, Premier of New Brunswick

“We have taken an important step toward improving labour mobility within Atlantic Canada. For too long, certified tradespeople have faced barriers in moving within the region. This agreement will benefit workers and employers, and support continued economic growth across Atlantic Canada.”



- Hon. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

“Breaking down barriers that make it easier to live and work in Newfoundland and Labrador is integral to our sustained economic and community growth. With unmatched potential on the horizon in such sectors as mining and renewable energy, as well as our investments in provincial infrastructure, addressing inter-provincial barriers for trades people will allow us to meet growing market demand.”

For media inquiries, please contact:

Michelle Stevens, Office of the Premier, Nova Scotia, 902-222-1784

Nicolle Carlin, Office of the Premier, New Brunswick, 506-453-7494

Adam Ross, Office of the Premier, Prince Edward Island, 902-368-4400

Meghan McCabe, Office of the Premier, Newfoundland and Labrador, 709-729-3960