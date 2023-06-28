Montana’s Motor Vehicle Division offers Mobile Driver Services in Red Lodge">Montana’s Motor Vehicle Division offers Mobile Driver Services in Red Lodge RED LODGE — In response to increased demand and to further support customers in Carbon County, Mont…

June 28, 2023

RED LODGE — In response to increased demand and to further support customers in Carbon County, Montana’s Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) will offer a weeklong mobile licensing event beginning July 10 in Red Lodge in the Veterans Memorial Civic Center parking lot.

The mobile unit offers service on a first-come-first-served basis and can accommodate 25-30 customers each day. Customers will be able to renew or replace Standard and Commercial Driver Licenses as well as REAL ID Standard or Class D licenses. The mobile unit will also be able to process out-of-state transfers if the applicant has a current and valid out-of-state license. Payments must be made via debit or credit card.

The mobile unit will be in the parking lot of the Veterans Memorial Civic Center located at 215 14th St W, Monday, July 10 through Thursday, July 13 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Friday, July 14 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (closed 12 – 1 p.m. for lunch). Please check the MVD website for information on what you will need to bring with you for a successful transaction. Detailed information for each type of license can be found here: https://dojmt.gov/driving/driverservices/.

