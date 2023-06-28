Submit Release
Upper Salmon River Update - June 28, 2023

 

RUN TIMING

Since last Wednesday, we have detected 15 additional PIT tagged Sawtooth and Yankee Fork fish at the Elevenmile PIT array (~11 miles upstream of Salmon). The travel times from Lower Granite to the Elevenmile array continue to be slightly longer than normal, but with river flows dropping, we would expect fish detected at this array to make it upstream of the East Fork within 5 to 7 days. 

RIVER CONDITIONS

The upper Salmon River is currently flowing at about 1,700 cfs (measured at the gauge below the Yankee Fork) which is 67% of average. The river’s clarity upstream of the East Fork was excellent throughout last week, and we expect fishing conditions to keep improving as we move into July and flows continue to drop. 

HATCHERY TRAPPING

Now that river flows have dropped, Sawtooth Hatchery personnel were able to put the weir in on Tuesday, June 26th. Once salmon start arriving to the hatchery, the numbers will be updated on the Hatchery Returns webpage, so make sure to bookmark that page if you want to stay up-to-date with the trapping totals.

If you have questions, comments, or would like to be added to my email update list, please reach out to me at: greg.schoby@idfg.idaho.gov or at the Salmon Regional Office at (208) 756-2271.

