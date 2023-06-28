State Senators Dillon and Farry Rally Support for Emergency Declaration Extension in Response to I-95 Bridge Collapse

Harrisburg, June 28, 2023 – The Pennsylvania Senate today passed S.R. 136 from State Senators Jimmy Dillon (D, Philadelphia) and Frank Farry (R, Bucks) by a vote of 50 to 0. The bi-partisan resolution extends Governor Shapiro’s emergency disaster proclamation in response to the devastating collapse of a northbound bridge on Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia. The crash, caused by a gasoline tanker truck losing control while navigating an off-ramp, has led to significant disruptions in travel and poses ongoing logistical and economic challenges for the city, region, and nation.

“The work that has been done to build the temporary structure on I-95 so quickly is a result of our communities working together.” said Farry. “Extending the emergency declaration would ensure our Commonwealth secures the funds needed to continue the work and complete the rebuild safely and timely.”

“The people of the Fifth and Sixth Districts, along with Pennsylvanians across the Southeast region, continue to feel the impact of this disaster,” said Dillon. “The extension of Governor Shapiro’s emergency declaration is crucial in order to maintain our access to the federal funds and streamlined procedures essential for restoring the full capacity of I-95.”

I-95 is a vital transportation artery for both the Philadelphia region and the entire United States. The average daily traffic volume of 160,000 motorists includes 12,800 commercial truck routes. The General Assembly must extend this declaration prior to July 4th or risk losing access to all emergency funding and resources.

