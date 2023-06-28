Figma and Treasure Data to Receive SunBridge Emerging Leader Awards at 2023 Japan – US Innovation Awards Symposium
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Japan – U.S. Innovation Awards Program (https://www.usjinnovate.org/) has announced that Figma from the U.S. and Treasure Data of Japan have been selected as the winners of the SunBridge Emerging Leader Award for 2023. Each year, the Japan – U.S. Innovation Awards selects one innovative high-growth company from Japan and one from the U.S. that are already beginning to transform a major industry or value chain.
The 2023 SunBridge Emerging Leader Award – U.S. winner is Figma (https://www.figma.com/), a web-based platform for teams that brainstorm, design and build digital products together, while the SunBridge Emerging Leader Award – Japan goes to Treasure Data (https://www.treasuredata.com/), a data cloud with powerful and user-friendly tools that unite data, analytics, and business users to improve efficiency and drive growth.
The Japan – U.S. Innovation Awards Program, the longest running annual program in the Bay Area celebrating the links between Silicon Valley and Japan innovation, is produced by the Japan Society of Northern California (https://www.usajapan.org/) in cooperation with the Stanford University U.S.-Asia Technology Management Center (https://asia.stanford.edu/).
Figma Chief Product Officer Yuhki Yamashita and Treasure Data CEO and Co-Founder Kazuki Ohta will accept their awards at the 2023 Japan – U.S. Innovation Awards Symposium (https://www.usjinnovate.org/) on July 20, 2023, which will also include a panel discussion on innovation by top executives of the two firms. The Symposium will be held in-person at the Frances C. Arrillaga Alumni Center on the Stanford University campus.
Awarded every year since 2011, prior U.S. winners of the Emerging Leader Award include: Tesla Motors (2011), Square (2012), Zoom Video Communications (2019), and Databricks (2022). Prior Japan winners include SanBio (2011), which later had Japan’s largest IPO, Line Corporation (2014), Preferred Networks (2017), which became Japan’s first unicorn, and TIER IV (2022).
The Emerging Leader Awards are sponsored by SunBridge Corporation, the premier partner and investment firm for leading enterprise IT companies to enter the Japan market. SunBridge Founder and Chairman Allen Miner (https://www.linkedin.com/in/allenminer/) helped create the Japan – U.S. Innovation Awards Program 13 years ago and served as the first Chair of the Awards Program Steering Committee.
For more information about the Symposium, including speakers and participants, and to register, please visit: https://www.usjinnovate.org/
Figma (https://www.figma.com/)
Figma is a design platform for teams who build products together. Born on the Web, Figma helps teams brainstorm, design, and build better products—from start to finish. Whether it’s consolidating tools, simplifying workflows, or collaborating across teams and time zones, Figma makes the design process faster, more efficient, and fun while keeping everyone on the same page.
Treasure Data (https://www.treasuredata.com/)
Treasure Data helps enterprises use their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. The Customer Data Cloud, Treasure Data’s suite of customer data platform solutions, integrates customer data, connects identities in unified customer profiles, applies privacy, and makes insights and predictions available for Marketing, Service, Sales and Operations to drive personalized engagement and improve customer acquisition, sales, and retention.
The organizers:
Japan Society of Northern California (https://www.usajapan.org/)
Since its founding in 1905, the Japan Society of Northern California (JSNC) has advanced U.S. – Japan mutual understanding in a global context. The Society offers an array of programs and networking opportunities for people and organizations in the Bay Area with a strong interest in Japan. It is the go-to place for U.S. – Japan insights, opportunities, collaboration, and networking. The Society is a dynamic link connecting the world-renowned innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem of San Francisco/Silicon Valley to a resurgent Japan.
Stanford University US-Asia Technology Management Center (https://asia.stanford.edu/)
The US-Asia Technology Management Center (US-ATMC) is an industry-funded center in Stanford University under the Stanford Global Studies initiative. Established in 1992, the US-ATMC conducts education and research into innovation and emerging business trends in technology-intensive industries. Its courses and public programs provide Stanford students and the Silicon Valley community with knowledge and analytical capabilities that are important to global success in high-tech fields in the 21st century.
Registration and additional information are available on our website (https://www.usjinnovate.org).
