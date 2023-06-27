LIFE SCIENCES WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVE RFP INFO SESSION RECAP

An information session was held for the Life Sciences Workforce Development Initiative (LSWDI) Request for Proposals (RFP) on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 4 p.m. You can find the recording of the session and the Q&As below. The powerpoint presentation can be found here.

Full proposals are due no later than 5 p.m. EST on Friday, July 21, 2023. Proposals must be uploaded as a single PDF document with all relevant attachments included in this link. Please use the naming convention OrgName_LSWDIproposalCY23. It is the sole responsibility of the applicant to ensure their information is complete and submitted on time.

Download the Request for Proposals

Questions regarding this RFP should be submitted in writing to Sarah Soroui, Director of Research, Evaluation and Analytics, via email at sarah.soroui@boston.gov by Friday, July 14, 2023 at 5 p.m. EST. Phone calls will not be accepted. Responses to questions received during the procurement process will be posted on this page. It is the bidders’ responsibility to check the website for updates and postings.

Interested in other funding opportunities? You can sign up online to receive notifications.