Read more about GBI Arrests Montgomery County Man in Shooting Investigation 

Montgomery County, Georgia (June 28, 2023) - The GBI has arrested and charged Hunter Blake Kersey, age 27, of Montgomery County, Georgia with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, and Aggravated Assault. On Sunday, June 4, 2023, at around 7:20 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in reference to a shooting that occurred near Jake McCaw Road, Vidalia, Montgomery County, Georgia. Mason McCarty, age 23, of Vidalia, was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died. It was determined that McCarty and Kersey were involved in a confrontation where Kersey shot and killed McCarty.

This investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 912-583-2321.