Pet Planet Wins Phoenix’s Magazine’s 2023 Best of the Valley Contest

Pet Planet wins Best Pet Store Award

On June 28th, Pet Planet was honored be voted Best Pet Store in the Valley as a part of the 2023 Phoenix Magazine: “Best In The Valley” contest.

Pet Planet is honored to have been recognized by our communities for this award. We look forward to being able to help more Arizona families help their pets live longer, happier and healthier lives. ”
— Kristen Cherry
MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
This is Pet Planet’s first year participating in Best of the Valley. The contest, essentially a “People’s Choice” award, allows readers to both nominate and then vote for valley businesses based on industry or service offering. Pet Planet is thrilled to have been recognized by our communities and look forward to celebrating with them throughout the next year.

Pet Planet’s mission to help pets live longer, happier, and healthier lives, is at the forefront of every activity. From in-store customer service excellence through to a convenient omni-channel shopping experience offering customers the ability to pick up in store or have their pet’s favorite products delivered to their door.

This recognition will help Pet Planet share this mission with more families in the Valley, which in turn will allow us to help that many more pets into healthier lives through our curated assortment of safe, trusted and health-conscious foods, treats and products.
Celebrations will be planned throughout the year to celebrate this achievement.
Pet Planet stores are located across the valley with 13 convenient locations.

https://www.phoenixmag.com/2023/03/08/2023-best-of-the-valley-readers-choice-ballot/#//

www.shoppetplanet.com

Kristen Cherry
Pet Planet
+1 4809242347
