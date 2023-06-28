More Award Recognition for Stratford Entrepreneur Who Took Her Business From Kitchen Table to Million Pound Turnover

Atherstone on Stour, UK – A Stratford mum of two who turned her ‘kitchen table’ enterprise into a million pound business in just four years, is celebrating her latest award.

Charlotte Pitts won Service Provider of the Year for her business The HR Consultants, based in Warwickshire.

The business, which was established just a few months before the pandemic hit, provides outsourced HR support to business owners and HR teams.

The latest recognition also follows recent growth for the company, including the launch of a new recruitment business The Recruitment Consultants who support organisation to ‘take the hassle out of hiring’ by providing effective and low-cost recruitment solutions.

Charlotte, who walked away from the corporate world at the age of 35, is proud of her journey, but admits it has not been without its challenges.

She said: “After a career climbing the corporate ladder, and becoming Group HR Director, I realised I was sitting in a role that I’d been working hard to achieve all my adult life, but actually I wasn’t doing something I was passionate about.

“After having my two daughters, now aged 7 and 5, I decided it was time to scratch the itch I’d been trying to ignore for the last five years and there and then, The HR Consultants was born. The next six months saw work building steadily – and then the pandemic hit – what a time that was!

“We have grown the business – we’re now a team of eleven – through extremely difficult times (Covid, multiple lockdowns, furlough, cost of living crisis, recession, etc) and throughout it all, the service we provide has been at the heart of all our decisions and every action we take.

“Growth hasn’t been easy in a time when trading is difficult for all businesses. I am so proud of the goals we have set ourselves, and continued to hit – when I started the business, I didn’t think this kind of growth would be possible.”

Charlotte was one of 35 winners chosen from hundreds of nominations from across the country in the fifth Ladies First Awards, run by Tracey McAtamney, from Balsall Common. The awards, which were held at Coombe Abbey Hotel in Coventry, recognise and celebrate the achievements of women in the business, creative arts and charity sectors.

Reacting to her award, Charlotte said: “The service we provide means absolutely everything to us and it’s a real team effort; we’re consistently focused on ensuring our service is on-point so we can take the HR and people-pain away from our clients, enabling them to succeed through their people. As we approach our fourth birthday, being recognised in this category means so much to the whole team, and we’re absolutely thrilled.”

The HR Consultants aim to help businesses to create a place that their people love to work with its human resource support. It works with SMEs across varying sectors to provide accessible, comprehensive HR support and advice for businesses, tailored to their budgets, from day-to-day advice to full HR project management.

Visit: https://www.thehrconsultants.co.uk/

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/more-award-recognition-for-stratford-entrepreneur-who-took-her-business-from-kitchen-table-to-million-pound-turnover/

About The HR Consultants

Before founding The HR Consultants in 2019, head honcho Charlotte Pitts spent almost 20 years in the corporate world managing major Human Resources functions for large businesses.

