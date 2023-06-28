Department of Health and Washington 211 salute COVID-19 Hotline as successful partnership sunsets

For immediate release: June 28, 2023 (23-088)

OLYMPIA – Following a successful three-year collaboration, the Washington State Department of Health’s (DOH) COVID-19 Hotline partnership with Washington 211 (211) will end June 30. Beginning in July, COVID-19-related questions will be answered directly by the DOH Information Line by calling 800-525-0127. This transition marks a significant milestone as COVID-19-related inquiries received continue to decrease.

Since its inception in March 2020, COVID-19 Hotline staff have answered more than 560,720 calls and connected callers more than 370,000 times to COVID-19-related services such as vaccination clinics, testing locations, symptom management, quarantine guidelines, and other important topics. The hotline currently receives approximately 400 COVID-related calls per month.

"We recognized the importance of accessible and reliable health information to make informed decisions,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health. “The partnership between DOH and 211 reflected the shared commitment of both organizations to serve Washington state during the pandemic. By providing reliable information, guidance, and connection to vital resources, we empowered individuals and communities in their efforts to stay safe, informed, and resilient.”

The DOH Information Line will continue to provide multilingual services to callers seeking COVID-19-related information and support services, as well as general information on a wide variety of health-related topics. The line is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

"We were pleased to collaborate with DOH for the COVID-19 Hotline, which served as a reliable and accessible resource for Washingtonians," said Tim Sullivan, 211 Director. "By working with a trusted information source, we ensured that individuals received accurate information and the support they needed to make the right decisions to keep themselves and others safe during the pandemic. By working together, we made a significant impact in our fight against COVID."

Washington residents can still dial 211 to access a wide range of crucial social and health services available through community resources, including assistance for food and housing insecurity, mental health support, transportation, healthcare, and other essential needs.

In addition to the helplines, people can access online resources provided by DOH and 211. These websites offer a wealth of COVID-19 and other health-related information, FAQs, and links to additional resources, ensuring individuals have access to information in a format that suits their preferences.

