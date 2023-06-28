DepthXR Enhances Capabilities with Autodesk Construction Cloud Integration.
Powerful integration streamlines construction workflows for seamless collaboration and increased efficiency in AR and VR environments.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DepthXR, a leading provider of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) collaboration technology for the architecture, design, and construction industries, today announced a new integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud®, a portfolio of software and services that combines advanced technology, a builders network, and predictive insights for construction teams. The integration allows DepthXR users to seamlessly import 3D Models stored within Autodesk Build® or Autodesk Docs®, creating a more streamlined and efficient construction process in immersive AR and VR environments.
The construction industry has long struggled with challenges related to project management, communication, and collaboration, especially when working remotely. DepthXR’s integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud helps address these challenges, enabling construction professionals to work more efficiently with up-to-date 3D Models in AR and VR environments, resulting in reduced project risks and improved decision-making.
The DepthXR integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud allows users to collaborate in virtual and augmented reality using data directly from Autodesk Build or Autodesk Docs. This connection provides a unified workspace where teams can visualize, review, and interact with project data in an immersive AR and VR environment, regardless of their physical location. The result is a more accurate understanding of the project scope and potential issues, ultimately reducing errors and saving time and resources.
"Our integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud empowers construction professionals to optimize their workflows and improve collaboration in AR and VR environments, ensuring project success," said Reda Siblini, Managing Director of DepthXR. "We're proud to be part of a solution that will revolutionize the way construction teams handle planning, building, and operations phases, ultimately strengthening the value of our offering to customers and our position in the industry."
“Miscommunication, siloed information, and lack of visibility into real-time updates are some of biggest challenges facing construction teams today,” said James Cook, director, partner integrations at Autodesk Construction Solutions. “Bringing immersive AR and VR environments into project workflows can improve team collaboration and decision-making throughout the entire construction lifecycle. Because so many builders trust their 3D Models to Autodesk Construction Cloud, integrating DepthXR’s AR and VR visualization platform naturally enhances team collaboration and ensures project stakeholders work off the most up-to-date information.”
The DepthXR and Autodesk Construction Cloud integration is available now for all DepthXR users. To learn more about the integration and how it can benefit your construction projects, visit the DepthXR website.
About DepthXR
DepthXR is a leading provider of an online platform that enables architecture, design, and construction professionals to collaborate on projects using augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) from anywhere in the world. Our innovative platform allows teams to visualize, review, and interact with project data in a unified, immersive AR and VR environment. By streamlining construction workflows and improving collaboration, DepthXR is committed to revolutionizing the construction industry.
For more info, contact Johnny Hage (Johnny@depthxr.com) or request a free trial on the DepthXR website.
Autodesk, Autodesk Construction Cloud, Autodesk Docs, and Autodesk Build are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.
