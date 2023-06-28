Secretary of State Tre Hargett Appoints Paige Burcham Dennis to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission Standards Board

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The bipartisan EAC Standards Board, created by HAVA, consists of 55 state election officials and 55 local election officials who are each nominated by the Chief State Election Official. Each state is represented by one state election official as well as one local election official, and they must represent different parties. Dennis will serve on behalf of local election officials and as the Democratic representative from Tennessee.

“Paige Burcham Dennis is committed to accurate and fair elections in our great state,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “This commitment and her elections experience are key contributors to her selection to this important national post.”

The EAC Standards Board provides advice, guidance, and support to the EAC on the development of Voluntary Voting System Guidelines, which are a set of specifications and requirements that voting systems can be tested against to determine if the systems meet required standards.

“I am honored to be selected by Secretary of State Tre Hargett to serve on the U.S. Standards Board,” said Paige Burcham Dennis. “I look forward to serving with Tennessee Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins in this appointment. I do not take this appointment lightly and will do my utmost to ensure that our state and nation have free and fair elections.”

Dennis, of South Fulton, currently serves as a Gubernatorial Appointee on the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance. She is the only female on the 6-member board and recently finished her term as Chair of the Board. Dennis is in her fourth term on the Obion County Election Commission. Previously, Dennis was elected to the Electoral College and served two terms on the State Executive Committee and five terms as the Obion County Democratic Party Chair. A native of Obion County, Dennis is a second-generation small business owner.

“I look forward to serving with Paige Burcham Dennis,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “I know she will represent our local election officials with distinction.”

The EAC was established by HAVA in 2002 and is an independent, bipartisan commission charged with developing guidance to meet HAVA requirements. The EAC operates the federal government’s first voting system certification program, maintains the National Mail Voter Registration form, and many other election-related duties.