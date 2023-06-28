Earth Blox joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

Low-code geospatial platform underpinned by Google Earth Engine helps businesses and financial institutions accelerate their sustainability transition.

‍27 June, 2023, Edinburgh, United Kingdom - Earth Blox, the low-code geospatial platform for businesses and financial institutions, today announced that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program as a technology partner and authorised Google Earth Engine trainer. The collaboration provides Google Cloud customers with climate and nature analytics to accelerate their sustainability transition and meet regulatory requirements.

As a Google Cloud partner, Earth Blox provides customers, from global NGOs to Fortune Global 500 companies, with rapid insights into climate, deforestation, biodiversity, and nature-related risks. Insights are delivered in minutes rather than months, fast-tracking alignment with the EU Deforestation Regulation and industry-led initiatives such as the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD).

With Earth Blox, businesses conduct in-house analyses up to 160 times faster than traditional methods. The scalable and cloud native platform provides advanced and customisable satellite imagery analytics. Underpinned by Google Earth Engine and customisable data feeds, customers have visibility of data inputs and methodologies: meaning that teams have full control, in-house, of their reporting. Such transparency is key for communication with stakeholders and to mitigate reputational risks.

‍“Earth Blox has supported over 150 billion hectares of sustainability assessments to date, three times the land surface area of the Earth. We enable assessments going back 40 years in time, as well as future projections, and we’re just getting started. With Google Cloud underpinning core parts of our technology stack, from petabytes of geospatial and climate data, to the power of cloud hosting, we can concentrate on making insights from transformational commercial and public data repositories accessible and scalable for our customers, regardless of the size, location or geographical distribution of their assets." -Earth Blox CEO, Dr. Genevieve Patenaude

Earth Blox has received highly selective expert designations by Google and joined the exclusive Google Earth Engine and Google Cloud Ready Sustainability initiatives. Earth Blox can now be found on the Google Partner Directory, signalling the company’s deep knowledge and application of geospatial and remote sensing technologies and its commitment to supporting customers to achieve their sustainability goals.

As an early adopter of Earth Engine, Earth Blox has enabled widespread adoption of geospatial technology. Earth Blox’s modular blocks allow users to build customisable and repeatable analyses on datasets in the Earth Engine catalogue in minutes without having to code. Earth Blox is also authorised to provide training dedicated to geospatial data analytics on Google Cloud.

Earlier this month Earth Blox completed the Google for Startups Climate Change Accelerator.