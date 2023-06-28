Post Session Report :: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

SB 683, PN 929 (Mastriano) – Amends Title 35 to require general acute care hospitals to test for fentanyl and xylazine if a urine drug screening is conducted to assist in diagnosing a patient’s condition and provides for reporting requirements of urine drug screening results. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 740, PN 856 (Regan) – Increases the compensation cap for Second Class Township auditors and allows the board of supervisors to increase the hourly compensation rate for auditors to up to $18. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 750, PN 972 (Martin) – This bill makes completing the FAFSA a new high school graduation requirement. A vote of 46-4 was recorded.

SB 756, PN 797 (Robinson) – This bill amends the Stuffed Toy Manufacturing Act of July 25, 1961 to allow for the use of recycled material in stuffed animals manufactured or sold in Pennsylvania. A vote of 49-1 was recorded.

SB 829, PN 983 (Aument) – An Act authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission and the Governor, to grant and convey certain easements through and across lands of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in Manheim Twp., Lancaster County and certain lands in the city/county of Philadelphia. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SR 136, PN 984 (Dillon) – Concurrent Resolution that extends the Governor’s emergency disaster declaration in response to the collapse I-95 near the Cottman Avenue exit in Northeast Philadelphia until November 1, 2023. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.