Jose Eshkenazi Smeke: Major League Baseball match artificial intelligence.
The sports marketing expert Jose Eshkenazi presents a vision on the use of artificial intelligence technologies in the major sports leagues
AI is capable of making projections and predictions but it is important to understand that these tools enhance productivity but do not replace the common sense acquired through years of experience,”KEY BISCAYNE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the modern era of sports, technology has played a fundamental role in improving athletes' performance and strategic decision-making. Major League Baseball (MLB) is no exception and has decided to embark on an exciting experiment using artificial intelligence (AI) in the player selection process for this year's draft. This pioneering initiative has generated tremendous excitement in baseball and promises to revolutionize how teams identify and choose future stars.
— Jose Eshkenazi Smeke
Sports marketing expert Jose Eshkenazi Smeke commented, "Artificial intelligence has become a powerful tool in various fields. In partnership with Uplift Labs, the MLB is revolutionizing the baseball draft method using only two iPhones. By using sophisticated algorithms and machine learning techniques, teams will have access to the talent they had never been able to."
The main advantage of using AI in the selection process is its ability to analyze multiple factors simultaneously. Baseball teams traditionally evaluate players based on historical statistics, technical skills, and performance in previous competitions. However, AI can delve deeper into the data and reveal hidden patterns that may go unnoticed by human eyes.
Lindsey Adler, an expert baseball journalist for The Wall Street Journal, in an extraordinary article recently stated that AI algorithms could translate images captured by phone cameras into metrics that quantify elements of a player's movement. She believes the data generated can detect players' flaws, predict their potential, and indicate their injury potential.
"AI is capable of making projections and predictions. This ability to evaluate long-term potential complements the experience of scouting teams. It is important to understand that these tools enhance productivity but do not replace the common sense acquired through years of experience," sports marketing expert Jose Eshkenazi concludes.
In conclusion, Major League Baseball's foray into the use of artificial intelligence in the player selection process for this year's draft marks a significant milestone in the evolution of baseball. This innovative initiative can change how teams evaluate and select prospects, providing a competitive advantage to those who adopt these cutting-edge technologies.
While artificial intelligence will not replace the intuition and experience of talent scouts and sports directors, its ability to process large amounts of data and discover patterns will significantly assist.
Mia Atkinson
Media Captains
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other