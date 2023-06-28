Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses in the Third and Fourth Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offenses that occurred on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in the Third and Fourth Districts.

Armed Robbery (Gun ): At approximately 6:40 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene. CCN: 23-055-180

On Monday, June 26, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, 17-year-old Hanif Brown, of Northeast, DC, was arrested. After consultation with the United States Attorney’s Office, he was charged as an adult under Title 16 for Armed Robbery (Gun).

He was additionally charged as an adult under Title 16 for the below offenses:

Theft One (Stolen Auto ): At approximately 3:44 pm, the suspects, who were in a vehicle, approached the victim in the 4700 block of 9 th Street, Northwest. The suspect exited their vehicle and pushed the victim away from their vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle followed by the suspects’ vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 23-055-102

Armed Robbery (Gun ): At approximately 9:19 pm, the suspects approached the victims in the 1300 block of Wallach Place, Northwest. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied. The suspects took the victims’ property then fled the scene. CCN: 23-055-252

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

